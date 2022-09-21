Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
the grounds crop
Photograph: Courtesy The Grounds

The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park reopens to the public on October 13

Hong Kong’s socially distanced entertainment destination returns to AIA Vitality Park

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

The Grounds returns to AIA Vitality Park this autumn with new activities for the family, pods, ticket types, food options, and blockbuster movies. Opening its doors on October 13, The Grounds offers guests a schedule packed full of movie nights, family entertainment, wellness and fitness sessions, and more. Guests will have the luxury of choosing from three pod options, based on a first-come-first-served basis in four-person groups. The original Classic pods will now include four upgraded deck chairs, while Prime pods will feature B Project ‘sofa style’ chairs. Exclusive Luxe pods will be available for five groups in prime viewing locations, complete with a mix of chairs, sofas, and a bottle of Champagne or premium wine upon arrival. 

The Grounds
Photograph: Courtesy The Grounds

Guests can order food from the comfort of their private pod through The Grounds’ mobile ordering system, with options such as popcorn, tacos, gourmet burgers, authentic Vietnamese food, and more. Continuing their collaboration with Basehall, The Grounds' new menu items include signature dishes from Francis, Return of Lemak, Bengal Brothers, and Benko by Nüte. The Grounds' bar will also showcase special alcoholic drinks from Aperol, Only Vodka Soda, Orion, and Perrier – along with other drinks for guests of all ages.

The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
Photograph: Courtesy The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park

Event tickets start selling on Zicket on September 29, Visa cardholders can enjoy a 48-hour priority booking period from 12pm on September 27. Guests can sign up for the mailing list on the event website at www.thegroundshk.com to receive the latest updates and early access to new releases, or follow them on their official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Recommended stories:
Basehall’s annual Oktoberfest returns in October
Renowned immersive exhibition Arte Museum lands in Hong Kong this October
Party with evil villains at Hong Kong Disneyland this Halloween

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.