The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park reopens to the public on October 13

The Grounds returns to AIA Vitality Park this autumn with new activities for the family, pods, ticket types, food options, and blockbuster movies. Opening its doors on October 13, The Grounds offers guests a schedule packed full of movie nights, family entertainment, wellness and fitness sessions, and more. Guests will have the luxury of choosing from three pod options, based on a first-come-first-served basis in four-person groups. The original Classic pods will now include four upgraded deck chairs, while Prime pods will feature B Project ‘sofa style’ chairs. Exclusive Luxe pods will be available for five groups in prime viewing locations, complete with a mix of chairs, sofas, and a bottle of Champagne or premium wine upon arrival.

Photograph: Courtesy The Grounds

Guests can order food from the comfort of their private pod through The Grounds’ mobile ordering system, with options such as popcorn, tacos, gourmet burgers, authentic Vietnamese food, and more. Continuing their collaboration with Basehall, The Grounds' new menu items include signature dishes from Francis, Return of Lemak, Bengal Brothers, and Benko by Nüte. The Grounds' bar will also showcase special alcoholic drinks from Aperol, Only Vodka Soda, Orion, and Perrier – along with other drinks for guests of all ages.



Photograph: Courtesy The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park

Event tickets start selling on Zicket on September 29, Visa cardholders can enjoy a 48-hour priority booking period from 12pm on September 27. Guests can sign up for the mailing list on the event website at www.thegroundshk.com to receive the latest updates and early access to new releases, or follow them on their official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

