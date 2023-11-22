Hong Kong
Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, Yongjong Island, Incheon
Photograph: Courtesy Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort

South Korea's newest entertainment resort to open in Q4 2023

Explore a different side of South Korea at this mega integrated resort in Incheon

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Located an hour away from downtown Seoul on Yongjong Island, Incheon, the Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort is a 461,666sq m (that's 64 football fields!) integrated resort that has everything you need for the perfect holiday – from upscale hotel towers to a year-round indoor water dome, a large-scale outdoor park, an immersive digital street that combines retail with dining and entertainment, and much more. 

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, Yongjong Island, Incheon
Photograph: Courtesy Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort

There is a total of 1,275 rooms across three five-star hotel towers, each of which has its own unique design inspired by the natural beauty of Yeongjong Island. The Forest Tower captures the vibrant colours of the island's plant life; the Sun Tower draws inspiration from the energy of the sun; and the Ocean Tower delivers the refreshing sensation of the sea breeze. 

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, Yongjong Island, Incheon
Photograph: Courtesy Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort

The resort is also home to over 10,000 square metres of exhibition facilities – including one of the largest banquet halls in Korea – a glass dome indoor water park, a sprawling entertainment park with colourful themed spaces, as well as Inspire Arena, Korea's first multipurpose performance hall boasting 15,000 seats to host a wide range of events. Upcoming events at the arena include the Melon Music Awards, SHINee Taemin Solo Concert, SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023, and the 2023 TVXQ! Concert.

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, Yongjong Island, Incheon
Photograph: Courtesy Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort

For a touch of culture, Inspire Mall is a cultural space that offers a curated selection of international and local brands, indoor and outdoor parks and plazas, as well as a large-scale media art exhibition hall. Meanwhile, Aurora is a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street that offers an immersive experience through its giant LED screens and stunning media art content. Guests can enjoy various restaurants, bars, shops, and live performances along this futuristic corridor. 

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, Yongjong Island, Incheon
Photograph: Courtesy Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort

Keep the exploration going and be sure to check out the resort's abundant dining options; including a 3,500sq m food court inspired by the mythological 'World Tree', as well as the first-ever international locations of Michael Jordan’s Steak House and MJ23 Sports & Grill.

If you want to know more about the new resort, visit inspireer.com and keep your eyes on our page for more info coming soon!

