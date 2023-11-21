Hong Kong
Timeout

Lung King Heen
25 Hong Kong restaurants ranked best in the world by La Liste

This year, seven establishments from around the world, including one in Hong Kong, share the coveted number one spot

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung
Reviews aggregator La Liste has announced their Top 1000 Restaurants of 2024 – and Hong Kong secured 25 spots on the list.

Launched in 2015 and founded by Ambassador Philippe Faure (former CEO of Gault & Millau and the Head of the French Tourist Board), La Liste utilises an algorithm to meticulously analyse restaurant reviews worldwide. By compiling scores from a diverse range of sources including newspapers, publications, guides, and casual online reviews from 200 countries, La Liste creates numerical scores for each restaurant, providing a comprehensive assessment of dining experiences.

This year, the coveted number one spot, with a top score of 99.5, is shared by seven remarkable establishments from around the world. These include Le Bernardin in NYC, Guy Savoy in Paris, Simon Rogan's L'Enclume in the UK, La Vague D'Or in Saint-Tropez, Schwarzwaldstube in Germany, Sushi Saito in Tokyo, and Lung King Heen in Hong Kong.

Lung King Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Lung King HeenFish maw casserole

Other Hong Kong restaurants which also ranked on the top 1,000 list include Caprice (just edged off the top slot with 99 points), AmberL’Atelier de Jöel Robuchon, Tin Lung Heen, Sushi Shikon, T’ang Court, Lai Ching Heen (formerly Yan Toh Heen), Sushi Saito, Bo Innovation, Forum, The Chairman, and Sun Tung Lok

See the complete 1,000 best restaurants in the world on La Liste’s website.

