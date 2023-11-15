Beyond tourist hotspots: Uncover Japan off the beaten path

The best places to book accommodations in the mentioned areas are Fairfield by Marriott, Marriott International hotels located near roadside stations (Michi-no-Eki). Michi-no-Eki is a series of facilities designed for road travellers, offering rest, refuelling, and opportunities to explore the town. Fairfield by Marriott offers a unique accommodation that you can only find in Japan.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Amanohashidate I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Kannabe Highland I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Fairfield by Marriott operates in 29 cities and towns in Japan, offering cosy, modern, and minimalistic rooms with rain-style showers, vanity units, and town views. The rooms are compact but spacious enough, with comfortable beds, WiFi, flat-screen TVs, mini fridges, and bathroom amenities. The ground floor features a pantry with complimentary water, coffee, and tea, as well as a lobby lounge and terrace areas for socialising. You'll also find a small shop offering local products like crackers, chips, and beverages, including beers and sake. Unlike traditional hotels, Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki hotels do not have swimming pools, gyms, or restaurants. Instead, the focus is on highlighting the area's abundant experiences and supporting local mom-and-pop businesses that offer authentic and affordable experiences in the vicinity. If you happen to be a traveller with a bicycle, most of the hotels offer complimentary wheel covers, and you are even allowed to bring your bike inside.

The prices for accommodations at Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki hotels range from HK$675 to HK$830 per night, depending on the location. Visit fairfield-michinoeki-japan.com to book your stay today or call +81 6 6743 4750 or email ff.osa40.res@marriott.com.

Note that prices are approximate and may change due to the ever-changing currency exchange rates.