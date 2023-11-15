Beyond tourist hotspots: Uncover Japan off the beaten path

Ine Bay
Done admiring Amanohashidate upside down through your legs to see the dragon flying into the air? Take a 30-minute ride to Ine, an old fishing village that may remind you of Hong Kong's very own Tai O. Located in northern Kyoto Prefecture, the village is widely considered one of the most scenic in Japan. As you explore, you will come across traditional waterfront boat houses called 'funaya,' which feature boat garages on the first floors and residential spaces on the upper floors. To truly immerse yourself in the area's charm, rent one of the boat tours (HK$52 per person for 25 minutes) available and cruise the bay alongside seagulls and eagles. Embrace a brief and tranquil boat ride while soaking in the surroundings.
For more information: ine-kankou.jp