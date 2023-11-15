Hong Kong
Timeout

Ine Bay
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Ine Bay

Beyond tourist hotspots: Uncover Japan off the beaten path

It's time to venture off the beaten path and discover the road less travelled in Japan.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
There’s no denying that one of Hongkongers’ go-to travel destinations is Japan. Aside from Tokyo and Kyoto, visitors often flock to Osaka, the second largest city in Japan. While it’s always a blast to check out the thrilling attractions at Universal Studios, visit the historical Osaka Castle, and immerse yourself in the chaotic frenzy of Dotonbori – where bumping into people feels like an Olympic game of human pinball – there is still so much about the neighbouring areas around Osaka and Kyoto that haven’t quite made it onto everyone’s radar. From cruising alongside seagulls and eagles in a charming fishing village, to exploring breathtaking landscapes in a historic castle town, or embarking on an exhilarating hike around a volcano crater, these experiences should definitely be at the top of your bucket list. 

RECOMMENDED: Need to refuel? Here's where to eat in Japan once you're done exploring.

Japan off the beaten path

Ine Bay
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Ine Bay

Done admiring Amanohashidate upside down through your legs to see the dragon flying into the air? Take a 30-minute ride to Ine, an old fishing village that may remind you of Hong Kong's very own Tai O. Located in northern Kyoto Prefecture, the village is widely considered one of the most scenic in Japan. As you explore, you will come across traditional waterfront boat houses called 'funaya,' which feature boat garages on the first floors and residential spaces on the upper floors. To truly immerse yourself in the area's charm, rent one of the boat tours (HK$52 per person for 25 minutes) available and cruise the bay alongside seagulls and eagles. Embrace a brief and tranquil boat ride while soaking in the surroundings.

For more information: ine-kankou.jp

Motoise Kono Shrine
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Motoise Kono Shrine

If you're interested in visiting a place of worship, head to the ancient Motoise Kono Shrine, located on the northern side of Amanohashidate. This shrine holds great significance in the Tango Region of north Kyoto Prefecture, as it was once the primary sanctuary for the revered Shinto deity, the Sun Goddess Amaterasu, and the local deity Toyoukehime, associated with clothing, food, and housing. These deities were later relocated to Ise Grand Shrine, also known as Ise Jingu located in the Mie Prefecture, which is the most sacred Shinto shrine in Japan. At the main hall of Kono Shrine, you'll have the opportunity to observe the five-coloured 'suedama,' a unique orb exclusively displayed here and at the Ise Jingu Shrine.

430 Ogaki, Miyazu City, Kyoto 629-2242, +81 772 27 0006, motoise.jp

Kinosaki Onsen
Kinosaki Onsen I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Kinosaki Onsen

Looking for a warm soak in a traditional Japanese onsen? While there are numerous hot springs in Japan, the top recommendation is Kinosaki Onsen. This historic and picturesque onsen town boasts seven natural hot springs that attract locals and visitors alike. As you stroll through the streets, it's common to spot people wearing traditional Japanese robes and wooden slippers from the town's many inns. Here, you'll have the convenience of walking from a foot bath (ashiyu) filled with hot spring water to another onsen, all within a short minute's walk. In addition to the soothing hot springs, you'll also find a variety of charming cafes, decades-old eateries, and local produce shops run by small businesses.

Kinosakicho Yushima, Toyooka City, Hyogo 669-6101
For more information, visitkinosaki.com

 

Izushi Castle Town
Izushi Castle Town I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Izushi Castle Town

Transport yourself through time as you stroll the picturesque streets of Izushi, an enchanting castle town from the Edo Period. As you walk through its paved streets, you'll notice not only fellow tourists but also elderly villagers who still call this historic area home. Explore the iconic 1871 Shinkoro Clock Tower, the world's oldest Japanese-style clock tower where visitors feed koi fish in the nearby fishpond. Don't miss a visit to Eirakukan Kabuki Theatre, the Kansai region's oldest Kabuki venue offering traditional plays, comical Kyogen performances, and Rakugo storytelling. For a touch of adventure, ascend the town's slopes and behold the grandeur of castle ruins, capturing panoramic views of the picture-perfect town below.

Izushi, Hyōgo
For more information, izushi.co.jpc

Kannabe Highlands
Hattan Waterfalls, Kannabe Highlands I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Kannabe Highlands

For those seeking some outdoor adventure, a trip to Kannabe Highlands is a must. This scenic destination offers hiking, paragliding, and skiing opportunities in the winter. You can hop on a bike and explore the breathtaking landscape or challenge yourself to a rewarding hike up the volcano crater and along an old lava flow. Don't miss the stunning emerald waters of Hattan Waterfalls, nestled within the UNESCO-registered San'in Kaigan National Park.

Kannabe Apple Tei I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

If you visit between September and November, stop by Kannabe Apple Tei, where you can pick fresh apples straight from the trees. Indulge in the delightful sweetness right there, or fill up a basket to take home as a tasty souvenir.

Kannabe Apple Tei, 5 Oota, Hidaka Cho, Toyooka, Hyogo 669-5371
For more information, visit discovertajima.com

Where to stay 
Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Tajima Yabu I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Where to stay 

The best places to book accommodations in the mentioned areas are Fairfield by Marriott, Marriott International hotels located near roadside stations (Michi-no-Eki). Michi-no-Eki is a series of facilities designed for road travellers, offering rest, refuelling, and opportunities to explore the town. Fairfield by Marriott offers a unique accommodation that you can only find in Japan.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Amanohashidate I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Kannabe Highland I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Fairfield by Marriott operates in 29 cities and towns in Japan, offering cosy, modern, and minimalistic rooms with rain-style showers, vanity units, and town views. The rooms are compact but spacious enough, with comfortable beds, WiFi, flat-screen TVs, mini fridges, and bathroom amenities. The ground floor features a pantry with complimentary water, coffee, and tea, as well as a lobby lounge and terrace areas for socialising. You'll also find a small shop offering local products like crackers, chips, and beverages, including beers and sake. Unlike traditional hotels, Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki hotels do not have swimming pools, gyms, or restaurants. Instead, the focus is on highlighting the area's abundant experiences and supporting local mom-and-pop businesses that offer authentic and affordable experiences in the vicinity. If you happen to be a traveller with a bicycle, most of the hotels offer complimentary wheel covers, and you are even allowed to bring your bike inside.

The prices for accommodations at Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki hotels range from HK$675 to HK$830 per night, depending on the location. Visit fairfield-michinoeki-japan.com to book your stay today or call +81 6 6743 4750  or email ff.osa40.res@marriott.com

Note that prices are approximate and may change due to the ever-changing currency exchange rates. 

