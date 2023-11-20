Hong Kong
Timeout

Louis Vuitton Hong Kong fashion show
Photograph: Courtesy Louis Vuitton｜K11 Musea

Louis Vuitton's upcoming Hong Kong fashion show to take place along Victoria Harbour

The highly anticipated event will also be live-streamed to the public

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Louis Vuitton is set to make history with its first Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show in Hong Kong. Taking place on November 30, the highly anticipated event will transform the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront into a dazzling runway as the fashion show makes its debut at Avenue of Stars in partnership with K11 Musea in Victoria Dockside.

As a global icon with influences in the music, art, and fashion world, Pharrell Williams was appointed as LV's new Men's Creative Director in February 2023. Following the success of his first Spring Summer 2024 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week, it's all eyes on Williams as anticipation builds for his creative vision to be translated through the new collection.

avenue of stars
Photograph: Courtesy Avenue of Stars

The event will feature some of the biggest stars and celebrities in the global fashion world and will be live-streamed on the outdoor screen of K11 Musea, allowing the public to experience the stunning showcase set against our iconic Victoria Harbour. Keep your eyes on our page for more information on live-streaming details.

