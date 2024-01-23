Hong Kong
Timeout

wing lee restaurant cheung chau
Photograph: Courtesy Tripadvisor/@linglingdolly

Cheung Chau’s Wing Lei Restaurant to close this February

The casual eatery says goodbye to its patrons after 41 years

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Since opening in 1983, Cheung Chau’s Wing Lei Restaurant has maintained its charm as a nostalgic eatery, dishing up cha chaan teng classics to locals and visitors alike. Located just a stone’s throw away from the Cheung Chau Ferry Pier, this local cha chaan teng is best known for their signature dishes like stir-fried udon with chicken chops and Hong Kong-style curries.

Unfortunately, after 41 years of serving its patrons, Wing Lei Restaurant will be closing their doors this February. The management team behind the cha chaan teng posted a handwritten notice on their entrance, stating that Wing Lei’s last day of operations would be February 29, and that they thank their customers for supporting them throughout the years. Don’t miss the opportunity to dine at this no-frills eatery before it's gone!

