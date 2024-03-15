Hong Kong
Timeout

Suga Agust D D-Day tour
Photograph: Courtesy Hybe Ent. / BTS (방탄소년단) Facebook

Suga’s Agust D tour D-Day The Movie is coming to Hong Kong

When and how to watch the D-Day concert on Hong Kong screens

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
By now, even people who aren’t that into K-pop will know that South Korean mega group BTS are currently inactive as they’re doing mandatory military service. However, the seven-strong band has been doing very well at keeping their fans fed with a steady flow of content such as solo songs – V’s brand-new single Fri(end) drops at noon on March 15, by the way. With Suga’s Suchwita web show recently wrapping up, Min Yoongi stans might be feeling a little bereft at the thought of slogging through over 400 days before the rapper gets discharged.

Well, despair no more, as Suga has announced that his 2023 D-Day tour as Agust D (the stage name he goes by for his solo music) has been filmed and will soon hit the big screens worldwide. If you missed seeing him live in concert last year, this is your chance to experience the pulsating energy and explosive emotions of one of South Korea’s best rappers in full surround sound. Most of the feature will be of the last day of the D-Day concerts, but the cinematic cut will also include special guest stages with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook.

Hong Kong ARMYs can catch the D-Day finale from April 10 to 13 in various cinemas across the territories such as Movie Movie, MCL, Broadway, Premiere, Emperor Cinemas, and more. Check the official website for precise locations and screening times. Tickets run from $140 to $190 for the IMAX version.

