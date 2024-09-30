We’ve had Super Typhoon Yagi just at the beginning of the month, but another cyclone has entered the fray. According to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), Super Typhoon Krathon is now within 800 kilometres of Hong Kong. This classification is awarded to tropical cyclones with a wind speed of 185 km per hour or above.

Generally, the HKO will issue a Signal 1 standby warning if a tropical cyclone is centred within approximately 800 kilometres of the city, but this signal has yet to be hoisted as the typhoon may not affect the territory just yet. According to present forecasts, Krathon will move across the Luzon Strait and over the northeastern South China Sea, before moving northwards on October 1 and making landfall over southern Taiwan on the following day.

Throughout this trajectory, the Super Typhoon Krathon does not seem to pose a particularly high threat to Hong Kong, maintaining a distance of at least 500 kilometres from the city. However, the cyclone’s outer subsiding air means the weather across southern China will be very hot today and tomorrow. A northeast monsoon is expected to reach Guangdong province tomorrow, with winds that will strengthen into the middle of the week. HKO might issue the Strong Monsoon Signal depending on how local wind conditions change.

As the temperature spikes, don’t forget to stay hydrated, be aware of heatstroke symptoms, and avoid vigorous physical activities outdoors. The weather is always subject to change, so track the Super Typhoon Krathon and local weather conditions on HKO’s website.

