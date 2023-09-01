Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong issues T10 hurricane signal

Here's everything you need to know about the super typhoon

Updates on Typhoon Saola (September 2)

12.45am: Winds are beginning to weaken over the eastern part of the territory as Saola gradually departs Hong Kong. However, Hurricane Signal, No. 10 is expected to remain for some time. The Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal is still in force.

Updates on Typhoon Saola (September 1)

8.15pm: Hong Kong hunkers down as Super Typhoon Saola hits the city with a T10 hurricane signal.

6.20pm: A T9 signal is now in force; the Observatory will assess the need for issuing the Hurricane Signal, No. 10, depending on the local wind changes. The water level in low-lying coastal areas is expected to rise rapidly, which may cause serious flooding in coastal areas such as Sha Tin, Tai Po, Sha Tau Kok, and Sai Kung. The Hong Kong Observatory reports that the maximum water level may reach a historical record.

