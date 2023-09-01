Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
銅鑼灣雨天
Photograph: Bertha Wang/AFP

Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong issues T10 hurricane signal

Here's everything you need to know about the super typhoon

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Updates on Typhoon Saola (September 2)

12.45am: Winds are beginning to weaken over the eastern part of the territory as Saola gradually departs Hong Kong. However, Hurricane Signal, No. 10 is expected to remain for some time. The Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal is still in force.

Updates on Typhoon Saola (September 1)

8.15pm: Hong Kong hunkers down as Super Typhoon Saola hits the city with a T10 hurricane signal. 

6.20pm: A T9 signal is now in force; the Observatory will assess the need for issuing the Hurricane Signal, No. 10, depending on the local wind changes. The water level in low-lying coastal areas is expected to rise rapidly, which may cause serious flooding in coastal areas such as Sha Tin, Tai Po, Sha Tau Kok, and Sai Kung. The Hong Kong Observatory reports that the maximum water level may reach a historical record.

Keep your eyes on our page for further updates on Super Typhoon Saola, or head to Hong Kong Observatory's website for more info.

Recommended stories:

A new waterfront park opens in Kwun Tong

New World Harbour Race 2023 opens for registration

McDonald’s releases a limited strawberry ice cream series

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city. 

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.