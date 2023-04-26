Taiwan government is giving away NT$5,000 travel vouchers to tourists

Planning for a trip to Taiwan? Well, you're in luck as the Taiwan government has just announced that they will be dishing out travel vouchers (much like our consumption voucher scheme, but travel edition) with the aim to boost tourism and attract foreign visitors to the country. Here's what you need to know:

What is it?

Starting May 1, 2023 (12pm), the Taiwan Tourism Bureau will be distributing 500,000 vouchers worth NT$5,000 each (approximately HK$1,280) as travel incentives for tourists visiting Taiwan. The vouchers will be given out through a lucky draw system and will run all the way through to June 30, 2025. The first 250,000 vouchers will be given out in 2023, while the remaining 150,000 vouchers will be distributed in 2024, and 100,000 vouchers in 2025.

Who is eligible?

Independent travellers who do not hold a ROC (Republic of China) passport and are staying in Taiwan for three to 90 days are eligible. However, this does not apply to those travelling in tour groups. In other words, Hong Kong residents holding a Hong Kong passport can participate!

Photograph: AFP/Sam Yeh

How do I enter the lucky draw?

The rules are simple. Those who are eligible can register online one to seven days prior to their arrival date in Taiwan on a designated government website (5000.taiwan.net.tw). Registration begins on April 28 at 12pm – but remember, the lucky draw only starts from May 1, 12pm onwards.

Participants must fill in the necessary travel information and choose the type of vouchers they would like to receive (electronic tickets or accommodation discount vouchers). A QR code for the lucky draw will be sent to you via email upon successful registration.

On the day of arrival in Taiwan, participants can head to the lucky draw event area located at the arrival halls in one of four Taiwan airports: Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taipei Songshan Airport, Taichung International Airport, and Kaohsiung International Airport.

How do I collect my prize?

Lucky winners may head to the airport's redemption area and provide relevant documents – including their entry stamp, boarding pass, and an electronic copy of their round-trip tickets – to redeem their prize.

How can I use the travel vouchers?

Those who have chosen to claim their prize in the form of electronic tickets may store the money on an EasyCard or iPass and spend them at designated merchants. Each transaction limit is NT$5,000, while the maximum usage per day is NT$3,000.

Meanwhile, winners who have opted for accommodation discounts will receive five vouchers worth NT$1,000 each. The vouchers can only be used once by the winner at hotels with tourist hotel business licenses and commercial hotels or hostels with registered licenses. The vouchers can not be reused or resold.

Recommended stories:

The world’s first Transformers-themed restaurant opens in Causeway Bay

Hong Kong Airport opens its first checkout-free convenience store

Cathay Pacific is giving away over 27,000 round-trip flight tickets to fly out of Hong Kong

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.