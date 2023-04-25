Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
變形金剛主題餐廳
Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark

The world’s first Transformers-themed restaurant opens in Causeway Bay

The restaurant provides fans with a fully immersive experience into the fictional universe

Jenny Leung
Cherry Chan
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Autobots assemble – Transformers: The Ark has officially opened its doors in Causeway Bay! The first of its kind, the Transformers-themed restaurant takes inspiration from the spaceship in the animated series that was set to fly towards planet Cybertron before crashing onto Earth.

變形金剛主題餐廳
Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark

The restaurant’s facade boasts an installation built to mimic the spaceship’s engines, along with a large 3D screen above the engine. As the 3D screen plays animated clips and music, the engines will come to life and light up. Its interior is also meticulously designed to look like the inside of the spacecraft, welcoming diners aboard the Ark while cruising through space.

變形金剛餐廳
Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark

The restaurant’s menu features plenty of Transformers-themed fast food items, such as burgers printed with Optimus Prime logos and an ‘Adventurist Meal’ featuring staple fast food sides that come in a nifty spaceship-shaped box. Customers can place orders and enjoy their meals in dining areas across two floors, and pick up Transformers merch – including official Transformers figurines and exclusive T-shirts and caps – at the souvenir shop on the first floor. Don’t forget to snap pictures with the giant Optimus Prime figure standing at nearly three metres tall!

變形金剛主題餐廳
Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark

Visit Transformers: The Ark now at Shop A&B, G/F and 1/F, Soundwill Plaza, 38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay.

Recommended stories:
Cinemas across Hong Kong to sell $30 movie tickets for one day only
Hong Kong Airport opens its first checkout-free convenience store
Cathay Pacific is giving away over 27,000 round trip flight tickets to fly out of Hong Kong

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.