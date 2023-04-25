The world’s first Transformers-themed restaurant opens in Causeway Bay

Autobots assemble – Transformers: The Ark has officially opened its doors in Causeway Bay! The first of its kind, the Transformers-themed restaurant takes inspiration from the spaceship in the animated series that was set to fly towards planet Cybertron before crashing onto Earth.

Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark

The restaurant’s facade boasts an installation built to mimic the spaceship’s engines, along with a large 3D screen above the engine. As the 3D screen plays animated clips and music, the engines will come to life and light up. Its interior is also meticulously designed to look like the inside of the spacecraft, welcoming diners aboard the Ark while cruising through space.

Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark

The restaurant’s menu features plenty of Transformers-themed fast food items, such as burgers printed with Optimus Prime logos and an ‘Adventurist Meal’ featuring staple fast food sides that come in a nifty spaceship-shaped box. Customers can place orders and enjoy their meals in dining areas across two floors, and pick up Transformers merch – including official Transformers figurines and exclusive T-shirts and caps – at the souvenir shop on the first floor. Don’t forget to snap pictures with the giant Optimus Prime figure standing at nearly three metres tall!

Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark

Visit Transformers: The Ark now at Shop A&B, G/F and 1/F, Soundwill Plaza, 38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay.

