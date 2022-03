What if my AlipayHK, Tap & Go, or WeChat Pay HK account is no longer working?

If the SVF account used for collecting last year's consumption vouchers is now invalid, you can amend your SVF account registration record from now until March 25, 2022, by submitting an application form, which you can download here. Complete and sign the form together with a copy of your valid Hong Kong Identity Card and send it to the below address by post. No postage stamp is required.

Consumption Voucher Scheme Secretariat,

GPO P.O. Box 185000,

Hong Kong

If the request for amendment is received after March 25, the government will follow up with the relevant SVFs. But expect there to be a delay in receiving the consumption vouchers.

Also, note that a change of SVF is not allowed for Phase I. You can only use the same SVF registered under the 2021 CVS to receive the vouchers. Change of SVF is not allowed in phase one.