Take the 2021 Time Out Index survey and tell us what life is like in Hong Kong

2020 hasn't exactly been a glorious year for Hong Kong. With our city's social distancing regulations putting limitations on restaurants, bars, clubs, live music, theatre, and art, all the things that make city life brilliant were put on hold. But now, things are slowly looking up. Cases are on the decline worldwide, and vaccine rollouts are bringing hope. In order to put the past year behind us and look into the future, we need your help.

For the past few years, we’ve been asking city-dwellers around the world about their lives. What are they feeling, thinking, eating, drinking, and doing for fun? And which are the best cities for living life to the full? We’ve found the answers in the Time Out Index: our huge, anonymous survey of urbanites all over the planet.

This year, we’re doing it all again – and we need the kind of info that we can only get from locals like you. Take our fun quiz (it takes less than ten minutes) and tell us how things are right now in your city, whether that’s good, bad, locked-down or looking up. You’ll be helping us pinpoint what makes city life great as the world emerges, still a bit wobbly, into what we’re hoping is a bright new era. Ready? We can’t wait to hear from you!

Start the Time Out Index survey now.

