Farewell, Sevva! Hong Kong’s iconic rooftop bar is closing in 2024

Before they close the venue, make sure to visit this iconic hotspot to enjoy drinks and take in the view from one of the best vantage points of Hong Kong’s skyline

From hosting renowned personalities such as David Beckham and Pharrell Williams, Sevva has been an unrivalled pioneer of entertainment since 2008. However, after sixteen glorious years, this style haven, founded by entrepreneur Bonnae Gokson (proprietor of Ms B’s Cakery and C’est La B cafes), will bid farewell when its lease ends in May 2024.

Sevva is the epitome of a city hotspot. Occupying 22,000sq ft of space on the 25th floor of the Landmark Prince, its furnishings effortlessly radiate elegance and timeless style, as if they were pulled directly from the pages of a luxury interior design magazine. One of the reasons for its popularity is its remarkable terrace, which is surrounded by a breathtaking 360-degree panorama of Central and Admiralty’s iconic skyscrapers, the picturesque harbour, and the mesmerising Kowloon skyline. This makes it a favourite among tourists and locals, as it offers an unforgettable vantage point to admire the city.

Photograph: Courtesy Sevva

The city has sadly witnessed the closure of numerous iconic establishments in recent years. The challenges posed by the pandemic have significantly impacted the city’s economy, including its hospitality industry. Like many other businesses in this sector, the enduring effects of Covid-19 have ultimately taken their toll at Sevva.

“Sevva is taking stock of its success after more than a decade and a half and will be open to new creative directions. We are enormously proud to have raised the standard of hospitality in Hong Kong,” says Gokson.

But before the final curtain call, Sevva is pulling out all the stops for an unforgettable soirée in early 2024. This epic celebration will be a tribute to the venue’s illustrious history. Stay tuned for more details as they unfold.

Recommended stories:

The best rooftop bars in Hong Kong

Bruno Mars is coming to Macau for a one-night-only concert in January

Sheung Wan’s Ma Sa Restaurant to close at the end of 2023

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.