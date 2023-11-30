KFC collaborates with Nissin Foods for a spicy seafood flavoured fried chicken

The exclusive flavour is now available at KFC locations across Hong Kong

KFC has collaborated with Japanese instant noodle brand Nissin Foods to present an exclusive range of spicy seafood flavoured fried chicken, deliciously covered in a coating of Nissin’s popular instant noodle flavour. Customers can either enjoy the spicy seafood fried chicken ($23.5 each) or the spicy seafood hot wings ($19 for two pieces); and also opt for a kyoho grape 7-Up with coconut jelly ($26) to cool down their taste buds.The spicy seafood fried chicken can be ordered a la carte or enjoyed in set meals (from $49 and up).

During KFC’s promotional period for the new chicken flavour, customers who spend $40 or more at the fast food chain can also purchase limited-edition collaborative merch including a soup bowl ($58), an eco-tote ($78), and a blanket pillow ($118) (until stocks last).



Recommended:



Dior will hold its Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show in Hong Kong

Hong Kong weather: Temperatures to drop over the coming weekend

Sha Tau Kok to further open for local tours in Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

