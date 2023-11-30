Hong Kong
kfc cup noodles collaboration
Photograph: Courtesy KFC Hong Kong

KFC collaborates with Nissin Foods for a spicy seafood flavoured fried chicken

The exclusive flavour is now available at KFC locations across Hong Kong

Cherry Chan
Written by
KFC has collaborated with Japanese instant noodle brand Nissin Foods to present an exclusive range of spicy seafood flavoured fried chicken, deliciously covered in a coating of Nissin’s popular instant noodle flavour. Customers can either enjoy the spicy seafood fried chicken ($23.5 each) or the spicy seafood hot wings ($19 for two pieces); and also opt for a kyoho grape 7-Up with coconut jelly ($26) to cool down their taste buds.The spicy seafood fried chicken can be ordered a la carte or enjoyed in set meals (from $49 and up). 

During KFC’s promotional period for the new chicken flavour, customers who spend $40 or more at the fast food chain can also purchase limited-edition collaborative merch including a soup bowl ($58), an eco-tote ($78), and a blanket pillow ($118) (until stocks last).

