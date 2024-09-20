Subscribe
Two Hong Kong hotels are among top 5 best hotels in the world

Both of these hotels were also in the 2023 list

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Section Editor
Rosewood Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong
50 Best, the organiser behind annual expert-curated lists such as Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Asia’s 50 Best Bars, and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, released its list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels for 2024 on September 19. This list, currently in its second edition, showcases the epitome of excellence in hospitality and leisure, surveying a selection of luxury properties from across six continents worldwide – and two of Hong Kong’s hotels have proudly returned to the top rankings this year.

Capella Bangkok, a stunning property along the Chao Phraya river, rises 10 spots to be crowned this year’s best hotel in the world, followed by Passalacqua in Lake Como, which was last year’s top winner. Rosewood Hong Kong comes in at number three, followed by Cheval Blanc in Paris, and then The Upper House rounding up the top five best hotels of 2024. Both Rosewood Hong Kong and The Upper House were also honoured on the 2023 list, though they’ve both dropped down one ranking from last year. 

The Upper House
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The city represented with the most hotels on the 50 Best list is Bangkok, with four fantastic hotels: Capella Bangkok, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, and The Siam. London and Paris both have three hotels on the list, while Singapore and New York both have two. In terms of top performance by country, there’s a fair spread as Italy, Thailand, Mexico, France, and the US are all represented by four properties each.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is compiled from the votes of the The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 580 international travel experts within the industry who all remain anonymous. Split into nine global regions with a 50/50 gender split, at least 25 percent of the panel is refreshed each year. See below for the complete list of the best hotels in the world this year.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024

  1. Capella Bangkok, Thailand
  2. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy
  3. Rosewood Hong Kong
  4. Cheval Blanc, Paris, France
  5. The Upper House, Hong Kong
  6. Raffles Singapore
  7. Aman Tokyo, Japan
  8. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
  9. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE
  10. Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island, Indonesia
  11. Claridge’s, London, UK
  12. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Thailand
  13. Raffles London at The OWO, UK
  14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Thailand
  15. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris, France
  16. Chablé Yucatán, Chocholá, Mexico
  17. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France
  18. Maroma, Riviera Maya, Mexico
  19. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence, Italy
  20. Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi, Italy
  21. Desa Potato Head, Bali, Indonesia
  22. Bulgari Tokyo, Japan
  23. The Lana, Dubai, UAE
  24. Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil
  25. The Calile, Brisbane, Australia
  26. The Siam, Bangkok, Thailand
  27. Park Hyatt Kyoto, Japan
  28. Mount Nelson, Cape Town, South Africa
  29. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
  30. The Carlyle, New York, USA
  31. La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco
  32. Four Seasons Madrid, Spain
  33. Capella Singapore
  34. Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside, USA
  35. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles, USA
  36. Eden Rock, St. Barths
  37. Aman New York, USA
  38. Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco
  39. Amangalla, Galle, Sri Lanka
  40. Le Bristol, Paris, France
  41. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
  42. Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone, Italy
  43. Suján Jawai, Rajasthan, India
  44. Singita – Kruger National Park, South Africa
  45. Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi, Oman
  46. The Connaught, London, UK
  47. The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia
  48. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico
  49. The Tasman, Hobart, Australia
  50. Kokomo Private Island, Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji

For more information, visit the 50 Best website.

