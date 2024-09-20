50 Best, the organiser behind annual expert-curated lists such as Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Asia’s 50 Best Bars, and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, released its list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels for 2024 on September 19. This list, currently in its second edition, showcases the epitome of excellence in hospitality and leisure, surveying a selection of luxury properties from across six continents worldwide – and two of Hong Kong’s hotels have proudly returned to the top rankings this year.

Capella Bangkok, a stunning property along the Chao Phraya river, rises 10 spots to be crowned this year’s best hotel in the world, followed by Passalacqua in Lake Como, which was last year’s top winner. Rosewood Hong Kong comes in at number three, followed by Cheval Blanc in Paris, and then The Upper House rounding up the top five best hotels of 2024. Both Rosewood Hong Kong and The Upper House were also honoured on the 2023 list, though they’ve both dropped down one ranking from last year.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The city represented with the most hotels on the 50 Best list is Bangkok, with four fantastic hotels: Capella Bangkok, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, and The Siam. London and Paris both have three hotels on the list, while Singapore and New York both have two. In terms of top performance by country, there’s a fair spread as Italy, Thailand, Mexico, France, and the US are all represented by four properties each.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is compiled from the votes of the The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 580 international travel experts within the industry who all remain anonymous. Split into nine global regions with a 50/50 gender split, at least 25 percent of the panel is refreshed each year. See below for the complete list of the best hotels in the world this year.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024

Capella Bangkok, Thailand Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy Rosewood Hong Kong Cheval Blanc, Paris, France The Upper House, Hong Kong Raffles Singapore Aman Tokyo, Japan Soneva Fushi, Maldives Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island, Indonesia Claridge’s, London, UK Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Thailand Raffles London at The OWO, UK Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Thailand Hôtel de Crillon, Paris, France Chablé Yucatán, Chocholá, Mexico Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France Maroma, Riviera Maya, Mexico Four Seasons Firenze, Florence, Italy Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi, Italy Desa Potato Head, Bali, Indonesia Bulgari Tokyo, Japan The Lana, Dubai, UAE Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil The Calile, Brisbane, Australia The Siam, Bangkok, Thailand Park Hyatt Kyoto, Japan Mount Nelson, Cape Town, South Africa One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico The Carlyle, New York, USA La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco Four Seasons Madrid, Spain Capella Singapore Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside, USA Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles, USA Eden Rock, St. Barths Aman New York, USA Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco Amangalla, Galle, Sri Lanka Le Bristol, Paris, France Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone, Italy Suján Jawai, Rajasthan, India Singita – Kruger National Park, South Africa Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi, Oman The Connaught, London, UK The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico The Tasman, Hobart, Australia Kokomo Private Island, Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji

For more information, visit the 50 Best website.

Recommended reading:

Coldplay confirms three Hong Kong concerts on their Music Of The Spheres world tour

McDonald’s to temporarily stop selling McGriddles after September

Hong Kong bar scene honours Negroni Week’s 12th anniversary

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.