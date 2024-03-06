Hong Kong
Jimmy’s Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Jimmy’s Kitchen / Epicurean Group

The iconic Jimmy’s Kitchen reopens this month

Four years after its closure, this Hong Kong institution is returning to Central

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Almost 100 years after it first opened its doors in Hong Kong, the historic Jimmy’s Kitchen will return to Central following its closure back in 2020. This latest iteration by Epicurean Group will see the restaurant moving a little down the neighbourhood from Theatre Lane to the Pedder Building. 

Chicken Kiev at Jimmy’s Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Jimmy’s Kitchen / Epicurean GroupChicken Kiev at Jimmy’s Kitchen

Boasting a dining lounge, cocktail bar, crudo bar, main dining rooms, as well as a private dining room, the eatery will be helmed by Hong Kong-born executive chef Russell Doctrove – formerly of award-winning restaurant group Maximal Concepts – who has promised to retain the old Jimmy’s spark while giving dishes a contemporary spin. Since Jimmy’s Kitchen has always displayed influences from Russian, British, and Indian flavours, diners can still expect to enjoy classics such as their chicken madras ($228), chicken supreme kiev ($238), Angus beef mince on toast ($168), and baked Alaska ($228). Honestly, we’d be happy even just nibbling on their complimentary pickled onion appetisers. 

Jimmy’s Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Jimmy’s Kitchen / Epicurean Group

The space itself has been given a revival in design for this new chapter, and while wood panelling is still heavily featured, the use of lighter accents gives Jimmy’s a more contemporary feel. Hongkongers can be happily reacquainted with the famously long lunches at this historic dining institution.

