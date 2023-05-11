Hong Kong
Timeout

Tram
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The best cheap things to do in Hong Kong right now

Experience the city on a budget

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
Hong Kong is an expensive city, not just for visitors but also for the locals who live in it. But that shouldn't stop you from exploring what it has to offer. If you're not ticking off your must-try Michelin-starred and fine dining restaurants list or 'staycationing' in the trendiest hotels in town, there are actually tons of amazing free activities to do in the city. And if you're penny-pinching, we've got your back with these cheap and cheerful activities around the city that won't burn a hole in your pocket. 

RECOMMENDED: Explore the 50 most incredible things to do in Hong Kong.

Cheap things to do in Hong Kong

Photograph: Shutterstock

1. See Hong Kong Island via the ding ding

If you have time to spare, spend an afternoon exploring Hong Kong Island on the tram. Also called ding-ding, Hong Kong trams are one of the cities' oldest modes of transportation. Though not the fastest way to get around the city, the tram ride ($3 per ride) is the perfect way to sightsee. From Kennedy Town to Shau Kei Wan, there are many things to see along the tracks. Stay on the tram and marvel at Central's skyscrapers, watch the people going to and from the busy stalls or ​​tenement buildings, or hop station by station to explore the nearest attractions in the area from the historic Western Market in Sheung Wan, Victoria Park on Causeway Bay, and Happy Valley Cemetery and racecourse. 

Want free rides this weekend? Catch free tram rides on May 14 for International Day of Families

Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Do a street food "sweep"

  • Restaurants
  • Street food

Ditch your four-walled restaurants, and bounce from food stall to food stall while stuffing your face with delicious, cheap eats. Known to locals as 'so gaai' (which literally translates to sweep street), you can enjoy a diverse snacking experience for less than $50. From egg waffles to cheung fun (rice noodle rolls) to fish balls and siu mai, the choice is yours. 

Read more
Photograph: TA

3. Stroll along the promenade 

Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour is one of the city's iconic attractions. While you can enjoy the beautiful harbour view from the best rooftop bars and restaurants in town, a stroll along photo-worthy piers and promenades can give you a cheaper yet scenic experience. Head down to the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, soak in the views and walk along the Avenue of Stars to check out over 100 handprint plaques of the city's most famous stars. Alternatively, you can stroll the Wan Chai promenade, glide on your rollerblades or skateboards, or dog-watch at the fenced pet park. There are two-seater and four-seater pedal boats in the area; if you're not up to shelling out $100 to $200 on the rides, sit by the dock and watch people cruise the harbour. Every night at 8pm, watch the skyline and harbour lit up with 'A Symphony of Lights', the world's largest permanent light and sound show. 

Photograph: Joshua Lin

4. Feast on local delicacies at a dai pai dong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese

Dai pai dongs are synonymous with good cheap eats in Hong Kong. Fill up on congee, noodles, fried rice, and sweet soups at one of the city's iconic – though sadly dwindling in number – open-air food stalls, all without forking out more than $100. Despite their shabbiness and lack of air conditioning, dai pai dongs are the best way to experience a slice of old Hong Kong.

Read more
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Hike one of Hong Kong's scenic mountains

  • Sport and fitness

The world is familiar with Hong Kong's bustling metropolis, but only some are aware of all the scenic hiking routes we have in the city. Our concrete jungle is wrapped in lush verdant hills with magnificent islands and dramatic rock formations surrounding us, some just 15 to 30 minutes away from the main CBD. Whether you're a hiking novice or an expert hiker ready to check off some of Hong Kong's best hiking trails, we've outlined our favourites with tips and directions to help you on your way. Click below for a list of the best hiking trails in Hong Kong. Once you have conquered all these, you can add these alternative trails to your bucket list.

Read more
Fabric market in Tung Chau Street I Time Out Hong Kong

6. Go bargain hunting at the city's famous markets

Hong Kong is a shopaholic's paradise, but if you need some retail therapy without emptying your piggy bank, skip the designer aisle and hit up the city's famous shopping streets, including the Mong Kok Ladies' Market for affordable fashion items, Temple Street Market for some eclectic bric-a-brac, Golden Computer Arcade in Sham Shui Po for deals on all sorts of electronics, or shop for accessories or fabrics at the district's relocated fabric market in Tung Chau Street.  

Photograph: TA

7. Head out for a leisurely jog

  • Sport and fitness
  • Running

Hong Kong is home to some pretty awesome places to get moving outside. And enjoying a fun jog or a brisk walk will not cost you a cent. Go for the scenic routes and breathe in the city. Iconic runs in Hong Kong include the circuit around Victoria Peak – where you can appreciate panoramic views of the city below – or head for routes around the promenades to enjoy views of the famous harbour. 

Read more
Photograph: TA

8. Explore the city on your bike

  • Things to do

If being on two wheels is more your speed, get your bikes ready, or rent one in the nearest bike shop and pedal around incredibly scenic landscapes. West Kowloon Art Park provides well-paved, flat biking trails overlooking the harbour. Visit the SmartBikes kiosks available throughout the park and rent bikes for $30 per hour. If you want to go somewhere in the countryside, take a short ferry ride to Cheung Chau, an island to the southwest of Hong Kong Island, famous for its bun festival. Cars are not allowed on the island, so the best way to explore it is on a bike. Around the isle, you can check out tons of hipster cafés and hidden shops. For Instagrammable bike routes, hit up the link below.  

Read more
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Ride the bus and sightsee

  • Things to do

Hong Kong provides one of the best public transport services in the world, but aside from the regular commute, you can also use our transportation to sightsee around the city. Our bus services cover almost every corner of Hong Kong, from bustling business districts to tranquil areas and hilly terrains. Bring your Octopus card, sit in front of the upper deck and soak in all the picturesque sights.

Read more
