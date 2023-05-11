The best cheap things to do in Hong Kong right now

Hong Kong is an expensive city, not just for visitors but also for the locals who live in it. But that shouldn't stop you from exploring what it has to offer. If you're not ticking off your must-try Michelin-starred and fine dining restaurants list or 'staycationing' in the trendiest hotels in town, there are actually tons of amazing free activities to do in the city. And if you're penny-pinching, we've got your back with these cheap and cheerful activities around the city that won't burn a hole in your pocket.

