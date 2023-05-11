The best cheap things to do in Hong Kong right now

1. See Hong Kong Island via the ding ding
If you have time to spare, spend an afternoon exploring Hong Kong Island on the tram. Also called ding-ding, Hong Kong trams are one of the cities' oldest modes of transportation. Though not the fastest way to get around the city, the tram ride ($3 per ride) is the perfect way to sightsee. From Kennedy Town to Shau Kei Wan, there are many things to see along the tracks. Stay on the tram and marvel at Central's skyscrapers, watch the people going to and from the busy stalls or tenement buildings, or hop station by station to explore the nearest attractions in the area from the historic Western Market in Sheung Wan, Victoria Park on Causeway Bay, and Happy Valley Cemetery and racecourse.
Want free rides this weekend? Catch free tram rides on May 14 for International Day of Families