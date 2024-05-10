In general, the ease of public transportation in Hong Kong is pretty unparalleled, but passengers taking the MTR trains on Sunday, July 28, will likely find their journeys hampered by partial closures on the Kwun Tong line. In a five-year plan to upgrade railway assets, the MTR railway operator will be closing the Prince Edward, Mong Kok, Yau Ma Tei, and Ho Man Tin stations to make necessary replacements over 28 hours.

Passengers heading to Hong Kong Island will normally change from the Kwun Tong line to the Tsuen Wan line at Mong Kok station, but these planned closures mean that Prince Edward will be the only interchange station between these two lines on July 28. Services on the rest of the Kwun Tong line – between Tiu Keng Leng and Prince Edward, and between Ho Man Tin and Whampoa – will be running as usual.

On the Tsuen Wan line, which shares the Prince Edward, Mong Kok, and Yau Ma Tei stations, services will continue as normal as they do not operate on the same railway track as the Kwun Tong line. Similarly, Ho Man Tin station on the Tuen Ma line will not be affected. That said, passengers travelling through or near the four closed stations should still expect some delays in their journeys.

Since this suspension means that there will be a gap in service between Yau Me Tei and Whampoa stations, KMB bus routes 8 and 30X will run for free to ferry passengers between these two locations. MTR staff will also be on hand at the four stations to redirect passengers via the best possible routes, but make sure you plan your journey ahead anyway to avoid confusion on the day!

