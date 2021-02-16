The Ovolo Hotels’ Homecoming Project helps bring stranded Hong Kong residents back home

For some Hongkongers who are trapped abroad, coming home to undergo quarantine is a luxury only few can afford, especially with quarantine extending to 21 days. With hotel stays and plane tickets costing an arm and a leg, it has posed a financial strain on many returning residents. With that in mind, Ovolo Hotels recently launched The Ovolo Homecoming Project in partnership with Hong Kong-based NGOs Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, The Zubin Foundation, and Pathfinders. The project aims to support returnees and host their quarantine at Ovolo Southside for the 21-day quarantine period allowing them an affordable $1 rent per night (a total of $21) in the hotel. Ovolo has pledged up to 200 room nights towards this campaign and has already started the vetting applications before Lunar New Year.



Ovolo Southside

“The Ovolo Homecoming Project is the first of its kind, and I am very proud to be partnering with the likes of Shalini Mahtani from The Zubin Foundation and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, both very respected organisations in our community, on such a meaningful project,” shares Girish Jhunjhnuwala, CEO of Ovolo Hotels. “Apart from helping the people of Hong Kong, I am hoping that this project will also set a precedent for other Hong Kong leaders to step forward and give back to the community around them – the community that’s given us all so much,” he adds.

Ovolo Southside amenities

The Ovolo Homecoming Project will remain active as long as Ovolo Hotels are part of the government assigned quarantine hotels. Last year, Ovolo Hotel launched a successful 14-night quarantine concierge service accommodating returning Hongkongers and taking care of their needs during the isolation period. The programme was revived in the early part of this year at Ovolo Southside, providing special services for quarantined guests to support their physical and mental well-being.

The Ovolo Homecoming Project has already received over 100 applications since it’s launch and the organisers are currently processing the applications with the first guests that have started their stay since February 12. Hong Kong residents who want to apply for the programme can fill out this application form. Potential candidates will be reviewed and vetted by Ovolo Hotels and The Zubin Foundation within ten days upon application. Once the candidate is confirmed for the 21-night quarantine stay, guests can apply for travel cost support ($4,000 per person) from Tung Wah Group of Hospitals through its TWGHs Emergency Relief Fund.



For enquiries, message The Zubin Foundation at 9682 3100 from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday except for public holidays. Visit ovolohotels.com to find out more.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!