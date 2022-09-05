Hong Kong
Timeout

Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct
Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hk

The Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct officially opens this Friday

Offering the public a different waterfront experience in the heart of the city

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Tommy Yu
The Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct is finally opening this September 9, just in time for the public to visit during the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend! Located next to the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, the revamped harbourfront spans across a 10,900sq m space, offering Hongkongers (and pets on leashes) 24-hour access to the waterfront area.

Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct
Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hk

The precinct also boasts a stepped-down water edge design with fence-free 'harbour steps' that will allow visitors to be closer to the water and enjoy the romantic panorama of the typhoon shelter and the Victoria Harbour. Additional features and amenities are available to serve the needs of various visitors, including vast lawns, shading facilities, outdoor tables and chairs, alongside a food kiosk and booths to hawk a variety of local traditional snacks.

Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct
Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hk

To top things off, three iconic 'Walla-Walla' boats will return to the precinct after their fadeout in the last century, ferrying passengers through the storied typhoon shelter. Guided tours will be available for visitors to unveil the background and history of the area. There are also many activities visitors can do while visiting.

Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct
Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hk

Drop by the Triangular Island Goddess of Tin Hau Shrine of Peace, which has remained standing on the water through the changing tides for almost seven decades; visit the floating market and interact with the boatmen who call the vessels home, and fill your best wishes into the water lanterns and sail them free in the designated area of the typhoon shelter. More details of the activities will be announced soon.

