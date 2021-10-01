Hong Kong
DAFA
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this October

We’ve got you covered for the whole month

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
October has arrived, which means Autumn is slowly making its way to the city (hopefully sooner than later). Of course, October also means there'll be all kinds of spooky Halloween activities to look forward to at the end of the month. But before that, you can keep yourself occupied with some of the coolest events to show your face at this month. From art exhibits and cultural festivals to various pop-up stores that will satisfy any foodie in town, there's a whole lot of entertainment to watch out for this month.

RECOMMENDED: Looking to head of the hills instead? We've got you covered too. Check out these picturesque cycling routes or challenge yourself to one of Hong Kong's best hiking trails.

Best things to do in Hong Kong in October

Serendipity in the Street
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Serendipity in the Street

  • Art
  • Central

Serendipity in the Street is a meaningful group exhibition that looks into the everyday life of Hongkongers in the Central and Sheung Wan neighbourhood. Using the everyday life observation practice of 'Modernologio', which originated in Japan, the exhibition reflects the complex connections and relationship between people, space, and activity through the works of seven local artists including Annisa Cheung, Choi Sai Ho, South Ho, Charles Kwong, Ocean Leung, Frank Tang Kai Yiu, and Nerve.

The Other Side of the Moon installation
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

The Other Side of the Moon installation

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, The Other Side of the Moon is an energy-efficient lighting art installation that features six giant inflatable rabbit phubbers playing on their mobile devices. Conceptualised by local artist Dylan Kwok, the installation reflects on the impact of the Internet and communications between people nowadays.

Fine Art Asia 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Baxter Contemporary/Pip Todd Warmoth

Fine Art Asia 2021

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

Held from October 8 to 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Fine Art Asia highlights works that span more than 5,000 years of cultural history in Chinese and European art. Featuring works presented by numerous renowned galleries from Hong Kong and around the world, get ready to feast your eyes on a mix of Asian and Western antiques, paintings, fine jewellery, ink art, photography, as well as modern and contemporary art pieces. 

Oktoberfest at BaseHall
Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Oktoberfest at BaseHall

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Central

Picture this – the ultimate party filled with beer, German-inspired snacks, and other traditional festivities. That's right, Oktoberfest has arrived! Though, instead of jetting off to Munich, BaseHall is bringing the party right here to Hong Kong. 

Kicking off the day will be a fun array of family-friendly activities including cookie decorating, ring toss, and face painting. Then, the real fun begins from 5pm as BaseHall turns into a traditional Bavarian beer tent, where Young Master Ales will be serving up their exclusive Young Master Festbier for the night. Vendors at BaseHall have also whipped up some special Oktoberfest inspired dishes, such as a chicken schnitzel from Francis, German meatballs by Korean eatery Moyo Sik, and a traditional German spaetzle from Mamma’s.

Aside from munching and chugging, many other traditional activities will be taking place, including a traditional cask-tapping ceremony at 7pm to mark the start of the festivities, a beer stein-holding competition (with amazing prizes up for grabs), and music from a live DJ and an oompah band. Get your tickets here.

'Traditions x Innovations' My Meal My Taste Weekend Market
Photograph: Courtesy Square Mile

'Traditions x Innovations' My Meal My Taste Weekend Market

  • Things to do
  • Tai Kok Tsui

Visit the Square Mile's 'Traditions x Innovations' My Meal My Taste Weekend Market and enjoy a day filled with traditional delicacies and innovative bites. Featuring traditional Hong Kong foods presented in new revolutionised ways, visitors will be able to browse through an assortment of delicious goods like frozen and ready-to-serve Hong Kong egg waffles by Hong Kong Street Eats, a crossover craft beer by Kung Lee Sugarcane Juice and Mak's Brewery, handmade candy by What’s My Mom Cooking, vegetarian shrimp roe noodles by Geb Impact, and more. Visitors are also invited to take photographs by the adorable vintage ice-cream motorbike and signboard photo booth, while enjoying special offers available exclusively for the weekend market.

More Than This by Enoc Perez
Photograph: Courtesy Ben Brown Fine Arts/Enoc Perez

More Than This by Enoc Perez

  • Art
  • Aberdeen

Critically acclaimed Puerto Rican-American artist Enoc Perez is presenting his first solo exhibition at Ben Brown Fine Arts's Hong Kong gallery from September 7 to October 13. Exploring the significance of architectural space around the world – from their aesthetic and conceptual importance to the roles they play in relation to popular culture – Perez's new body of works features oil paintings of classic architectural works, modern interiors, as well as a vibrant set of palm tree paintings inspired by the landscape of his native country.

FriendsWithYou art installations at West Kowloon Cultural District
Photograph: Courtesy HKTB

FriendsWithYou art installations at West Kowloon Cultural District

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has joined hands with international pop art duo FriendsWithYou – co-founded by Samuel Borkson (Florida, USA) and Arturo Sandoval III (Cuba) – to bring their iconic, adorable characters to the West Kowloon Art Park!

From September 23 to October 14, 12 giant inflatable art installations and mysterious mascots will take over the lawns of Art Park, including the art group's most recognisable Little Cloud character, which will come in at a not-so-little 15 metres wide and 10 metres high, as well as the debut of new characters like Rainbow Worm and Jelly.

Additionally, FriendsWithYou has also given the Hong Kong Space Museum a cute makeover by slapping on their signature smiley face on the Museum’s dome-shaped facade, instantly turning it into a selfie hotspot for the 'gram.

No reservations are needed in order to check out the FriendsWithYou installations at Art Park, however, be sure to check the 'traffic light' indicator on the FriendsWithYou website for the most up-to-date situation at the venue to avoid the crowd (last admission at 9pm).

Digital Art Fair Asia 2021
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Digital Art Fair Asia 2021

  • Art
  • Central

Taking place from October 3 to 17 at the former flagship location of Topshop in Hong Kong, the Digital Art Fair Asia (DAFA) will be Asia’s first physical art fair that focuses on contemporary art with cutting-edge technology, new media art, NFT Crypto Art, and immersive art experiences. The two-week-long exhibition will feature art pieces  – both in physical and virtual format – by over 40 international and local artists, displayed across five different zones, including the Immersive zone, Prestige zone, Pioneer zone, New Media zone, and the Virtual Reality Art Experience zone.

In addition to NFT and digital art, there will also be an extensive programme of talks available. Visitors will get to engage with leading voices in the industry and share insights about everything from tips on collecting digital art and NFT to learning how to create art in virtual reality. Ticket are now on sale at www.digitalartfair.io.

Hue x Michter's Whiskey limited-time Supper Menu
Photograph: Michael Perini

Hue x Michter's Whiskey limited-time Supper Menu

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The 2021 Michter's US*1 Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey just launched in Hong Kong, and the small-batch distillery from Kentucky is celebrating its release at contemporary Australian restaurant Hue.

For after-dinner drinks with a view and a taste of the new bottle release, head over to TST on Thursdays and Fridays from September 23 to October 29 (8.30pm) to catch the limited-time Supper Menu ($550 per person) that allows guests to sample four bottlings of Michter's Whiskey. The menu offers small bites of sweet and savoury dishes, including a smoked mackerel Beignet, fried chicken and croquette, petit fours (vanilla and fig tartlet, mini doughnut, and pavlova), along with two drams of Michter's (Michter's US*1 Barrel Strength Rye and Michter's US*1 Original Sour Mash Whiskey) and two cocktails Rye Crusta – a riff of New Orleans' classic cocktail Brandy Crusta – and an Old Fashioned made with ​​Michter's US1 Bourbon Whiskey, cold-drip coffee bitters, brown sugar, garnished with orange peel.

Hue is also setting up their artisan cheese and petit four trolley alongside a cocktail trolley where guests can order classic cocktails that change depending on the day. Reserve seats via huedining.com.hk and be sure to secure a spot with a waterfront view. 

K11 Art Mall Design Fest 2021
Photograph: Jenny Leung

K11 Art Mall Design Fest 2021

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

K11 Art Mall is holding its first-ever Design Fest from September 17 to October 31, bringing together an assortment of activities for art lovers to enjoy. 

Start off your art quest at the chi K11 art space and explore the Normally Abnormal joint exhibition. Open every day from noon to 10pm, the exhibition features a series of illustrations, murals, interactive displays, and installations that highlight the balance between what is considered 'strange' and 'normal'. The exhibition is split into two parts – Normally Abnormal (Sept 17 to Oct 5); Abnormally Normal (Oct 9 to 31) – where some of the artworks will evolve and change by the second half. 

There will also be an Illustration Marketplace (held every Friday to Sunday from Sept 24 to Oct 10) featuring artworks and products from 30 different illustrators every week, busking nights on Fridays, creative workshops, and more. Find out more info here.

Heebie-Jeebies at Harry’s Baking Studio
Photograph: Courtesy Harry's Kitchen

Heebie-Jeebies at Harry’s Baking Studio

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Baking studio Harry's Kitchen is getting into the hair-raising spirit of Halloween this year by offering a series of classes for parents and kids to get their hands dirty – we're talking spider cookies, spooky cake pops, and frighteningly delicious cakes! The classes will incorporate healthy, low-sugar ingredients too so you can enjoy all the treats without any of the guilt. Classes range from $580 to $980 per session, but you can also get the Heebie-Jeebies Combo Package for a special discount on two classes – Cookie Hijacker and the members-only Ghost-on-a-stick class. Head to harryskitchenhk.com for more info on each class and make a reservation now.

Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store

  • Things to do
  • pop-ups
  • Sha Tin

Coffee pop-up alert! From August 25 to November 21, Blue Bottle Coffee is inviting every pooch in town to visit their pet-friendly pop-up at New Town Plaza's new Kids and Pets Park. During the three-month pop-up, visitors will get to sip on Blue Bottle's signature brews and indulge in two exclusive waffle parfaits – oolong jam-infused and peanut butter cream – by local food brands JamStory and The Nutter. There'll even be a special coconut ice cream for all furry friends to enjoy! Bag yourself one of the park's pet-friendly tents and settle inside to enjoy your treats while your little furballs run wild around the park's pet maze.

On top of drinks and nibbles, there'll also be a series of workshops and activities available, including coffee pourover and tie-dye classes, as well as a biking tour, led by local cycling and lifestyle platform Bike The Moment, that will take you around the neighbourhood of Sha Tin to discover its unique and scenic side. Click here to watch our First Look video of the pop-up.

Keigo Open House at Artzbrew
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Keigo Open House at Artzbrew

  • Things to do
  • Sai Ying Pun

Japanese artist Keigo and his humorous cartoon characters have taken over Artzbrew! From now to November 30, guests are invited to step inside the first-floor gallery space and visit Giraffe who just got up from his extra long bed, watch patiently as Uncle and Sloth sl...ow...ly change the light bulb, and get active with White Bread for some challenging sit-ups. A series of Keigo's original sketches are also on view for visitors to learn about the artist's creative process.

Down in the cafe, Keigo has also taken over the menu with themed meal sets for all to enjoy. The meal set consists of one drink (cappuccino, chocolate, or babyccino) with your chosen Keigo character printed on top, along with one main course (veggie baguette, 'hula-hoopurger', and grapefruit meringue toast). Add on more fun with sides like the 'Potato Haircut' fries with truffle and mushroom sauce, a slothful ti...ra...mi...su, and other freshly baked pastry.

Fans of Keigo and his adorable characters can also get their hands on limited-edition figures, signed prints, tote bags, face masks, and more available at the limited-time Keigo themed store. Head to trip.com to get your ticket now!

Holy Bake’s first pop-up store in Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy Holy Bake

Holy Bake’s first pop-up store in Harbour City

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Scone lovers can head to the first pop-up store of homegrown baker Holy Bake in Harbour City. From now until November, drop by the store to get your hands on their signature Earl Grey Tea, Lava Matcha, and Ginger Vinegar scones. By purchasing their products, you’re not only getting special treats, but you’re also doing it for a cause because a portion of their profits will go towards local charities such as Advance Children Medical and Education Foundation and Christian Concern for The Homeless Association. Limited-edition flavours will also be available throughout the pop-up period. Tune in to their Instagram feed for the latest updates.

Festive Korea 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Korean Cultural Center

Festive Korea 2021

  • Things to do
  • Central

Get a feel of the K-wave as Festive Korea finally returns! Taking place throughout the month of October and November, the cultural fest offers an array of inspiring art and cultural activities that will feature Korean artists, K-game, K-food and selected Korean movies. Highlighted events include a PUBG E-Sport Tournament (Oct 8), a K-pop Dance Festival (Nov 13), and the Korea Square 2021 (Oct 29-31), a three-day cultural marketplace with Korean food, lifestyle products, different cultural games and experiences, dance performances, and live music. In addition, a series of concerts starring Korean music artists and Hong Kong orchestras, as well as various art exhibitions will be held across the city. Check out the rest of the programmes hereWith so much going on around the city to celebrate Korean culture, better start pencilling in those dates!

Baked Indulgence pop up at Harbour City with Hong Kong celebrity Grace Chan
Photograph: Courtesy Baked Indulgence

Baked Indulgence pop up at Harbour City with Hong Kong celebrity Grace Chan

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The city's rampant love affair with cookies is still going strong and with it, a number of pop-ups, shop openings and brands have come to the forefront, one of which is Baked Indulgence. Appearing last year at a pop-up store in IFC, the popular cookie brand is popping up again, this time in Tsim Sha Tsui's luxury shopping mall: Harbour City, with a wider range of cookie flavours, sweet treats, and a selection of drinks.

To celebrate the opening, Baked Indulgence has also announced its second collaboration with Hong Kong actress Grace Chan, in which a variety of new cookie flavours have been created, including a Neapolitan cookie – chocolate, strawberry and vanilla – which was Grace's favourite ice cream as a child and a PinkBlack cookie which takes inspiration from the Meiji Apollo strawberry chocolate. Other highlights include a bright and citrusy lemon bar, and a rich and luscious Neapolitan cake – Baked Indulgence’s first whole cake. Baked Indulgence will also serve a selection of drinks at their pop-up store including lattes, mochas, cold brews, and more to pair with their sweet cookies and desserts. For more details on Baked Indulgence and the pop-up, check out their official website here.

Trust & Confusion
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun/Kwan Sheung Chi

Trust & Confusion

  • Art
  • Central

Trust & Confusion is an eight-month-long exhibition featuring over 20 newly commissioned works from artists around the world consisting of static artworks, audio works, and live performances such as dancing and singing – by a chorus of tone-deaf singers. The art show is split into a ‘day’ and ‘night’ theme. Inside the ‘day room’, artworks would change and evolve over the exhibition period, while the ‘night room’ will present a solo or duo showcase by different artists. So, whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning for another round, you’ll always be in for a surprise.

