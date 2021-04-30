The Ritz-Carlton celebrates their 10th anniversary with limited-time offers

On May 3, 2021, Hong Kong’s sky-high hotel The Ritz-Carlton, is turning 10, and they are celebrating this milestone with special offers for their valued guests. Take advantage of the hotel’s accommodations, dining, and spa limited-time promotions and discounts from April 30 to May 3, 2021.

“This remarkable milestone is the culmination of ten years of dedication and service excellence delivered by our ladies and gentlemen,” says The Ritz-Carlton’s general manager Pierre Perusset. “The continuous trust and support we have gained from our prestigious guests is humbling, appreciated, and heart-warming. We look forward to creating more decades of lasting memories for local guests and travellers from around the globe,” he ends.

Ten Tastes of Tin Lung Heen: steamed mantis shrimp with egg white in Huadiao wine

Those looking for luxury accommodations, whether a stay with your special someone or as a gift for mum on Mother’s Day, don’t miss out on the special one-night stay package in The Ritz-Carlton’s Deluxe Room (starts at $5,072) that includes breakfast for two at The Lounge & Bar, a six-course dinner for two at Tin Lung Heen served with two glasses of Champagne, a complimentary one bottle of Champagne and one-piece limited edition rice dumpling. For the Premier Executive Suite accommodation (starts at $10,000), enjoy a one night stay that includes a Club Lounge access for two, 90-minute hot stone massage for two and a 60-minute relaxation in the Spa Couple Suite, complete with two ESPA Spa gift sets and a bottle of Champagne. Both packages are available for stay from May 1 to 31, 2021.

Foodies can enjoy a series of exciting dining experiences specially prepared for the anniversary that includes a five-course set dinner at one Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Tosca di Angelo ($1,321.60/person); eight-course tasting menu prepared by chef Paul Lau at two Michelin-starred restaurant Tin Lung Heen ($1,496/person) served with a glass of Champagne; a ‘Superfood’ afternoon tea set for two at The Lounge & Bar ($488.60); and an Ozone Sunday brunch ($725.20/person) that includes free-flow of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, classic cocktail, house wine and beer.

As a boozy treat, the world’s highest rooftop bar, Ozone, crafted a special gin sour cocktail called The Secret Garden ($248) to commemorate the hotel’s anniversary. The signature drink is presented in a treasure box and served in a glass printed with the Hong Kong skyline. For those who like to enjoy bubbles instead, guests can order the free-flow of Annamaria Clementi 2011 ($2,011/person for a two-hour free-flow) at Tosca di Angelo.

The Ritz Carlton 10th anniversary cake; Ozone's Secret Garden cocktail

If you’re looking for relaxing pampering sessions, The Ritz-Carlton Spa is offering limited-time discounted spa packages. Unwind and dine with a special lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner at The Lounge & Bar, which includes a 60-minute massage or facial at the spa and complimentary access to the swimming pool and fitness centre on the same day of treatment.

The Ritz-Carlton spa’s single treatment room

Other spa treatments, special anniversary cakes and pastries, and items are also on sale during the anniversary promotion. Visit this link to check out the limited-time offers and start booking today. For reservations and enquiries, contact 2263 2040 or email spareception.hk@ritzcarlton.com.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!