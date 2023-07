If you're in desperate need of a quick break from city life, consider taking a trip to the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens, where you can slow down and simply bask in the flora and fauna that surrounds you. To help you make the most of your visit, check out this handy guide we've put together for you. From exotic plants to rare animals, we'll show you all the best things to see and do in this urban oasis.

RECOMMENDED: After you're done exploring, make use of our neighbourhood guide to the Mid-Levels, or grab a drink at one of Central's best bars.