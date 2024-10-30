The world's biggest inflatable bounce party is coming to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is about to get a whole lot bouncier this festive season as the 'HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong' rolls into town. Hailing all the way from the States, The Big Bounce has been a hit in cities around the world – and now it’s Hong Kong’s turn to get jumping as its Asian tour kicks off. Here’s what you need to know about this ultimate bounce party.

When and where is The Big Bounce happening in Hong Kong?

From December 21, 2024, to January 5, 2025, you can find The Big Bounce at the Great Lawn of the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) Art Park.

Tickets to The Big Bounce Hong Kong

Ticket details for HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong will be announced soon, so keep your eyes on our page for more info coming soon.

Photograph: Courtesy The Big Bounce

Photograph: Courtesy The Big Bounce

What will The Big Bounce Hong Kong world tour feature?

Get ready for a blast as The Big Bounce will boast a variety of giant inflatables, including basketball hoops, massive slides, and epic ball pits. Designed to welcome people of all ages, the event will have multiple sessions running from day to night. Families can enjoy morning and afternoon sessions together, while the evenings will turn into a lively 'After Dark Party' for those aged 16 and up. There’ll also be live DJ performances to keep everyone's energy (and jumps) high throughout the festive season.

Follow 'HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour - Hong Kong' on Facebook and Instagram (@thebigbounce.asia) for more details.