Time Out Hong Kong’s month-long celebration in honour of International Women's Day

To show appreciation for all the women in our lives, Time Out Hong Kong is extending International Women’s Day celebration throughout the entire month of March.

Catch two live Instagram episodes of Ask the Expert series on March 17 and 24 featuring Hong Kong women trailblazers. For the first instalment, we are putting the spotlight on Vera Lui, sex educator and co-founder of Sally's Toy and Women's Festival HK. The Instagram live episode will talk about female pleasure, and Vera will break down our most burning questions about all things sex, sex toys, sexual pleasure, and intimacy. Whether you're a single woman interested in improving sexual satisfaction, a person in a relationship looking for ways to ignite the romantic sparks in the bedroom, or a new mom looking into reigniting your sex life after birth, be sure to catch the engaging conversation on Wednesday, March 17 at 3pm. Tune in to get insights on everything from foreplay to self-pleasure and common bedroom struggles.

Sally’s Toy Vera Lui

Two Moons Distillery’s Dimple Yuen

Gin enthusiasts and aspiring women entrepreneurs can join in on the live episode with Dimple Yuen, head distiller and co-founder of Two Moons Distillery. Dimple will be sharing her journey to becoming Hong Kong's first female head distiller and touring us inside Two Moons microdistillery. Take a peek inside the distillery and discover how they create their small-batch handcrafted gins from the comfort of your own home. Dimple will walk us through their gin-making process, guide us in identifying flavour profiles and notes to look out for, and the perfect ways to serve gin.

Hyatt Centric's Cruise

Want to treat the special lady in your life? We are giving away a series of dining and staycation treats, courtesy of Hyatt Centric, for our readers until the end of March. On March 19 and 26, we’re offering you the chance to take her out to enjoy a set lunch or dinner for two at the rooftop restaurant and bar Cruise. And for our third treat, watch out for the giveaway on March 31. We’re offering an exclusive one-night staycation for two people in their stylish Harbour View room, complete with breakfast at The Farmhouse and dinner at modern Asian restaurant Cruise. To get a chance to win the giveaway prizes, Follow @timeouthk on Instagram and watch out for the announcements and mechanics.

Hyatt Centric harbour view room

