After the Summer Olympics earlier this year, there isn’t anyone in Hong Kong who doesn’t know who Siobhán Haughey is – the swimmer won two bronze medals in Paris, and is the only Hong Kong athlete to have four Olympic medals to her name. Our city’s most decorated athlete has now collected more accolades, bagging two gold medals and a bronze at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai.

Haughey won her first gold in the women’s 200-metres freestyle on Saturday, October 19, then bagged a bronze medal in the 50-metres breaststroke on Sunday, the final day of the Shanghai leg of this World Cup. Having finished the breaststroke event with 29.74 seconds, she had actually set a new Hong Kong record.

Merely 15 minutes after the breaststroke, Haughey went on to ace the 100-metres freestyle, outstripping China’s Junxuan Yang and Australia’s Milla Jansen to clinch the gold with a time of 51.89 seconds.

This World Cup serves as a qualifier event for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), which will be held in Budapest in December. Haughey is no stranger to these championships, having come out from the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha with one gold medal, one silver, and two bronzes. We’ll be keeping an eye on her performance in Budapest!

