Hong Kong
TKO nam tin
Photograph: Courtesy Gov HK

Tseung Kwan O welcomes a new cycle track and footbridge, and Hong Kong's first marine viaduct

The new Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin tunnel and Cross Bay Link will reduce time spent commuting by 20 minutes

Cara Hung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Cherry Chan
Hong Kong’s new Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin tunnel and the Cross Bay Link in Junk Bay is finally open. The Tunnel and Cross Bay Link were constructed in order to improve Hong Kong’s transport network, as well as provide a new path between Tseung Kwan O and Eastern Kowloon areas, ultimately reducing travel time by 20 minutes for those living in the respective areas.

tko
Photograph: Courtesy Gov HK

The tunnel and Cross Bay Link has a total length of 3.8km and consists of two structures. The Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin Tunnel is a dual-lane highway that measures approximately 2.2km long and connects areas such as the Eastern Harbour Crossing together with Tseung Kwan O and Eastern Kowloon.

The Cross Bay Link measures approximately 1.8km and operates as a carriageway that not only connects the Tunnel with Lohas Park but also functions as a footpath and makes up part of a 5km long cycling track within Tseung Kwan O. The Link is also designed with viewing platforms on the bridge, allowing visitors to appreciate unobstructed views of Junk Bay and the Eastern
Channel.

tko
Photograph: Courtesy Gov HK

 The tunnel and link is now open for use and is toll-free. Additionally, there will be five new bus routes that pass through the tunnel, which include 96, 290E, 298X from KMB, as well as 790 and 795 from Citibus, which will make your public commute more convenient and reduce your time spent on the road.


