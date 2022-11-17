Yoshinoya opens new Japanese cafe-style concept store in Tsim Sha Tsui

[title]
Famous for their quick and affordable beef bowls, Japanese restaurant chain Yoshinoya has recently opened a new cafe-style location in Tsim Sha Tsui. Featuring light brown interiors with a splash of its signature orange colour, the venue offers a modern and relaxing setting with wooden furnishings, soft lighting, and large floor-to-ceiling windows.
For something sweet to round up your meal, diners can try desserts such as the matcha tea pudding or basque burnt cheesecake; or choose from their drinks menu which includes fig and yuzu coffee sodas, along with a series of Marukyu Koyamaen matcha and hojicha drinks.
If you're eager to visit and try the new items menu – well, you're going to have to wait, as the new shop is currently under soft opening, so only their regular menu is available. But be sure to check back on our page for deets coming up on its official opening!
Yoshinoya concept store
1/F, Savoy Mansion, 2A Hau Fook Street, Tsim Sha Tsui
