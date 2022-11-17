Hong Kong
Yoshinoya
Photograph: Courtesy Yoshinoya

Yoshinoya opens new Japanese cafe-style concept store in Tsim Sha Tsui

The new location features a fresh new look with set menus, sushi, drinks, and more

Jenny Leung
Written by
Iris Lo
Translated by
Jenny Leung
Famous for their quick and affordable beef bowls, Japanese restaurant chain Yoshinoya has recently opened a new cafe-style location in Tsim Sha Tsui. Featuring light brown interiors with a splash of its signature orange colour, the venue offers a modern and relaxing setting with wooden furnishings, soft lighting, and large floor-to-ceiling windows.

Apart from its brand new look, the eatery will also welcome a series of new set menus – including the wagyu beef bowl, Hokkaido pork bowl, and deep-fried unagi bowl – as well as delectable snacks such as deep-fried unagi with guacamole temaki, seared wagyu beef sushi, fried cheese rice cake, Japanese super sweet fruit tomato, and more.

For something sweet to round up your meal, diners can try desserts such as the matcha tea pudding or basque burnt cheesecake; or choose from their drinks menu which includes fig and yuzu coffee sodas, along with a series of Marukyu Koyamaen matcha and hojicha drinks.

If you're eager to visit and try the new items menu – well, you're going to have to wait, as the new shop is currently under soft opening, so only their regular menu is available. But be sure to check back on our page for deets coming up on its official opening!

Yoshinoya concept store
1/F, Savoy Mansion, 2A Hau Fook Street, Tsim Sha Tsui

