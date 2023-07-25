Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong Causeway Bay
Photograph: Bertha Wang/AFP

Typhoon Doksuri expected to be in proximity to Hong Kong on Wednesday

Find out all the details about the upcoming super typhoon

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Following Typhoon Talim that hit the city last week (July 16), which brought harsh weather conditions as well as the first T8 storm signal of the year, Hong Kong is in for another typhoon approaching soon. The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has reported that super Typhoon Doksuri will be within range of the city in the next few days. However, the typhoon is predicted to move eastwards over the Luzon Strait and onto the northeastern part of the South China Sea, meaning that the typhoon will not directly affect Hong Kong. 

According to the current forecast from HKO, Doksuri will be within 800 km of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Depending on the trajectory and intensity of the typhoon when it approaches the city, the HKO will decide if Signal No.1 needs to be hoisted later tomorrow (June 26). Due to the outer subsiding air of Doksuri, very hot weather will persist for the next few days, with temperatures in certain areas reaching up to 34 degrees at noon. The spike in temperatures may also trigger occasional showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, with heavy showers expected on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned to Hong Kong Observatory’s website to get all the latest weather updates. 

Related stories:
Immersive restaurant Jǐng unveils new Song Dynasty-inspired menu
88rising announces Head In The Clouds festival to be held in Guangzhou
8 things you should never do during Hungry Ghost Festival

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.