Typhoon Doksuri expected to be in proximity to Hong Kong on Wednesday

Following Typhoon Talim that hit the city last week (July 16), which brought harsh weather conditions as well as the first T8 storm signal of the year, Hong Kong is in for another typhoon approaching soon. The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has reported that super Typhoon Doksuri will be within range of the city in the next few days. However, the typhoon is predicted to move eastwards over the Luzon Strait and onto the northeastern part of the South China Sea, meaning that the typhoon will not directly affect Hong Kong.
According to the current forecast from HKO, Doksuri will be within 800 km of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Depending on the trajectory and intensity of the typhoon when it approaches the city, the HKO will decide if Signal No.1 needs to be hoisted later tomorrow (June 26). Due to the outer subsiding air of Doksuri, very hot weather will persist for the next few days, with temperatures in certain areas reaching up to 34 degrees at noon. The spike in temperatures may also trigger occasional showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, with heavy showers expected on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned to Hong Kong Observatory’s website to get all the latest weather updates.
