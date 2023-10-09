Hong Kong
香港颱風2023
Photograph: Isaac Lawrence/AFP

Typhoon Koinu: Hong Kong downgrades to T3 strong wind signal

Updates on Typhoon Koinu and the weather in Hong Kong

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
The Strong Wind Signal, No. 3 is currently hoisted in Hong Kong as Typhoon Koinu gradually departs. 

According to the Hong Kong Observatory's current forecast track, local winds are weakening but heavy showers and thunderstorms may still persist. T3 will remain in force for some time before the Observatory issues the Standby Signal, No. 1 or cancels all tropical cyclone warning signals. 

Keep your eyes on our page for more updates on the current weather in Hong Kong, or head to Hong Kong Observatory's website for more info.

