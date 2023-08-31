Typhoon Saola: T8 storm signal to be issued tomorrow

Here's everything you need to know about the approaching typhoon

Following last month's Typhoon Talim, which brought the city's first T8 storm signal of the year, it looks like we're expecting yet another T8 to hit the city this week.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory's current forecast, the Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 will be issued tomorrow (September 1) as Typhoon Saola edges closer to Hong Kong, causing the local weather to deteriorate significantly with heavy showers and violent winds.

The water level is also expected to rise, which may lead to serious flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

Keep your eyes on our page for further updates on Tropical Cyclone Saola, or head to Hong Kong Observatory's website for more info.

