Uber Eats lets you send food and drink gifts across Hong Kong and beyond

With the festivities of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day approaching, Uber Eats has launched a new gift note feature on the app that makes it easy and simple to send food and drink gifts (or meals) from their favourite restaurants to friends, family, co-workers, and loved ones.

Starting February 12, Uber Eats users can use the feature to send meals to anyone across Hong Kong, and even overseas (as long as Uber Eats is available there), along with a personalised message. Previously, the function required the sender to track the delivery, but now recipients will get a notification to tell them that a surprise is coming their way and they will then be able to track the delivery progress. Once it's been delivered the recipient can then respond and say thanks from afar on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Uber Eats gift note feature on the app

In the same way that you order for yourself, simply enter the address of where you want to send and then select the item(s), before heading to the checkout to choose the 'make it a gift' option. Here, you can add the recipient's information as well as your personalised gift message. Whether you're sending some well-deserved comfort food, a surprise sweet treat, or something to celebrate the upcoming holidays, Uber Eats allows you to send the gift of food and drink easily.

Uber Eats are also offering red packet promos for CNY:

Enter code “OX168” for $168 off when you spend $300 or more on your first order (Until Feb 28)

Enter code “OX88” to enjoy 12% off on orders over $100 (Until Feb 14)

Enter code “CNY88” to enjoy $88 off on orders over $300 (Until Feb 14)

To make sure deliveries from Uber Eats are contactless, you can also opt to have them leave it at the front door along with a note or instructions.

Want to hear about the latest restaurant news or openings, and learn about the most happening dining and drinking spots in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!