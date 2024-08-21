Uniqlo is dropping an exclusive collection that will pop your art-loving buttons. To celebrate the ongoing Kaws + Warhol exhibition at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, they're bringing together the iconic styles of two artistic titans: KAWS and Andy Warhol. This August, the Kaws + Warhol UT collection will hit stores in Hong Kong and worldwide, offering a unique fusion of their distinct creative visions. It's a celebration of their enduring legacies, and a chance to own a piece of art history, without breaking the bank.

Uniqlo x Kaws x Andy Warhol collection Hong Kong release date

The KAWS + Warhol UT collection will drop in Hong Kong and worldwide on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Where and when can I buy Uniqlo x Kaws x Andy Warhol collection in Hong Kong?

This highly sought-after collection will be available at most Uniqlo stores in Hong Kong and Macau. Shops will open at 10am on August 23, except for the Langham Place branch, which will open at 11am on the same day. If you can’t make it to a physical store, the collection will also be available on Uniqlo’s official online store. Remember, availability is subject to stock, so don't wait too long to grab your favourites!

Photograph: Courtesy Uniqlo

Photograph: Courtesy Uniqlo

What’s in the Uniqlo x Kaws x Andy Warhol collection?

Merging the instantly recognisable world of Kaws with the iconic motifs of Andy Warhol’s works, this collection features everything from tees and sweatshirts to jackets, socks, and tote bags. Even the younger generation can get in on the action with a dedicated kids' line.

In addition to the apparel, a special KAWS + Warhol art book will be released for fans to delve deeper into the creative process behind this collaboration and offer a side-by-side look at the artists' work to highlight their distinct styles. You'll also find an exclusive interview with Kaws, and as a bonus, those who purchase the book from Uniqlo will receive an exclusive tote bag.

Photograph: Courtesy Uniqlo

How can I buy the Uniqlo x Kaws x Andy Warhol collection? Is there a limit?

Now that you’ve set your alarms for the big drop, do keep in mind that each customer will only be allowed to purchase a maximum of two items from the Kaws + Warhol UT collection with the same item code and same style per day. For the Art book, customers can only purchase one Kaws + Warhol Art Book. Those purchasing online should also make note that ‘Store Pick-up (inventory from stores)’ is not available for this collection, but you can use the ‘Store Pick-up with Warehouse Transfer’ instead. For more details on delivery arrangements, visit uniqlo.com.hk or their dedicated website to find out more about the collection.

