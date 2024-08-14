Hong Kong Marathon 2025: Dates, registration, races, and more

Get those training shoes ready, as Hong Kong’s most anticipated annual marathon is set for its 2025 run. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know from when and where to how you can sign up for the races.

When is the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2025 happening?

The race is scheduled to commence on February 9, 2025, with an expected quota of 74,000 participants, the same as this year.

What are next year's race categories?

The marathon offers five race categories: the Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10km, 10km Wheelchair Race, and Wheelchair Trial (2.5km).

When can I register for the race?

Those eager to take on the challenge can mark their calendars for the public ballot registration, which opens for the marathon, half marathon, and 10km race on August 21, 2024, at 10am and closes on August 30, 2024, at 7pm. Registration for the 10km Wheelchair Race and Wheelchair Trial will open at 10am on August 21, 2024, and close at 7pm on November 22, 2024. To register, visit hkmarathon.com.

How much will it cost to register for the race?

It’s HK$600 to join the full marathon and HK$520 for the half marathon. Want to tackle the 10k? That'll be HK$420, while the 10km wheelchair race and wheelchair trial will cost HK$350 to register.

Where will the starting points be for the different race categories in the marathon?

The Marathon and Half-Marathon routes will start from Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, while the 10km races will kick off at the Island Eastern Corridor. The Wheelchair Races will begin at the Wan Chai Sports Ground, and all races will finish at Victoria Park.

Will there be price money for the races?

Yes, but only participants of the Marathon Challenge, Half Marathon Challenge, and 10km Challenge races are eligible to compete for the awards and prize money. The top three runners competing in the Challenge races in each age group will be awarded special prize money. The marathon has a total prize pool of USD 314,800, plus an extra HKD 396,000 in special awards for winners in different categories who are permanent residents of Hong Kong.

However, the special reward for marathon finishers will be reduced for 2025. Male runners who complete the full marathon in under three hours and female runners who finish in under three and a half hours will now receive a reward of HK$1,000, down from the initial HK$10,000. This year, 322 male runners and 124 female runners won the cash rewards.

What changes can we expect in the 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Marathon?

To boost competitiveness, the 2025 edition is shaking things up by increasing the number of age groups to 20, up from just eight before, 10 for men and 10 for women’s division.

For 2025, the marathon's charity programme is also stepping up. After raising nearly HKD 8 million for 28 charities for the last edition, they're doubling the number of beneficiaries to around 50. Participating charities can use the fundraising platform to support their services in key areas like children and youth, rehabilitation and health care, and diversity and inclusion.

