The Michelin Guide Hong Kong has just added five new restaurants to its annual selection of recommended eateries. While foodies will have to wait until next year to find out which venues in Hong Kong and Macau will receive their Stars, Green Stars, and Bib Gourmands, the Guide will add new recommended venues from both cities on its website and app on every second Wednesday of every other month starting August 2024.



Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong | Carna by Dario Cecchini

The newly recognised venues include Mondrian Hong Kong’s contemporary Italian steakhouse Carna by Dario Cecchini, which specialises in a sustainable nose-to-tail concept using beef from Italy, Australia, the United States, Japan, and Ireland; casual eatery Lulu Baobao, known for churning out Shanghainese dishes like handcrafted noodles and xiao long bao; and refined Italian restaurant Trattoria Felino in Wan Chai which dishes up Southern Italian flavours.



Photograph: Ann Chiu Banh Mi Nem

Other recommended restaurants in the list include Prince and the Peacock, an opulent venue within The Magistracy which serves modern interpretations of regal Indian fare, and Banh Mi Nem, a takeaway store in Wan Chai offering authentic Vietnamese bánh mí and cold vermicelli bowls loaded with toppings like fried spring rolls and pork jowl.

Be sure to follow this page to see more updates as Michelin Guide releases more venues throughout the year.

