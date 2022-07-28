Hong Kong
Happy Cake Shop
Wan Chai bakery Happy Cake Shop closes after 45 years

Long-time patrons flock to give their support during its final days

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung
Don’t let Happy Cake Shop’s ghetto facade deter you, as this Hong Kong bakery has been putting smiles on local faces with all kinds of delicious bread and baked goods for 45 years in the Wan Chai neighbourhood. Sadly, that's all coming to an end this August as the shop's landlord decides to take back the premises.

Happy Cake Shop
Happy Cake Shop
Having been a Time Out Recommended venue for many years, Happy Cake Shop is most known for its nostalgic treats, such as the speciality cream cone – think of it as a hollowed-out croissant filled with cream – sa yung (deep-fried buns of golden goodness covered in sugar), red bean glutinous rice cakes, century egg pastry, and more. Their pineapple buns and egg tarts are also exceptional, and you definitely can't go wrong with any of the classics such as the egg salad baked rolls and coconut or peanut butter buns.

Happy Cake Shop
Happy Cake Shop
As soon as the shop announced its closure, hoards of patrons lined up outside the bakery to get their hands on their favourite baked treats. If you would also like to get carb-happy and try some of the bakery's signature offerings, visit the bakery in Wan Chai (106 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai) on or before August 2, or head over to their second branch at Shop M-L023, Lee On Market, Ma On Shan. For more local bakeries, take a look at our roundup of the best local bakeries in Hong Kong.

