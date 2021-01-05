Whether you're wanting to reset your system with a cleanse, or simply looking for a tasty way to get your vitamins in, cold-pressed juices are just the ticket. Plus, they're incredibly refreshing and come in a whole host of different flavours and blends, depending on your preference for fruit, vegetables, and sometimes even spices. Hong Kong has its fair share of cold-pressed juice options, and we've found some of the best that offer some seriously delicious and healthy concoctions to try.

