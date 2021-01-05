The best cold-pressed juices
Want to drink your vitamins? We've got juice the thing!
Whether you're wanting to reset your system with a cleanse, or simply looking for a tasty way to get your vitamins in, cold-pressed juices are just the ticket. Plus, they're incredibly refreshing and come in a whole host of different flavours and blends, depending on your preference for fruit, vegetables, and sometimes even spices. Hong Kong has its fair share of cold-pressed juice options, and we've found some of the best that offer some seriously delicious and healthy concoctions to try.
Best cold-pressed juices in Hong Kong
12Noon
Offering healthy 'fast food', 12Noon offers fresh eating options for the health-conscious in Hong Kong. Their food menu spans breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, salads and hot meals, but they also offer a great selection of cold-pressed juices that are available as individual bottles or as a cleansing pack to kick start your health plan.
Be-Juiced
Be-Juiced is one of the top juice bars in Hong Kong to head to for a detox. The shop owners work closely with a nutritionist to provide cleansing diets designed to help you attain or restore an optimum state of mind and body. They also offer cleanses with varying intensity levels, with around 30 juices in their roster, covering all the bases from concoctions of broccoli, celery, red apple, and pear; to pumpkin, bacon, and goji berry with dried longan. With so many ingredients, juice lovers will be like a kid in a sweet shop here. If you just can't bring yourself to choose one of the flavours on offer, you can always do it yourself and mix and match to create your own juice carton.
Bless
Bless is one of the better-known juice brands in Hong Kong with outlets across Hong Kong to get your juice on. They're also available in some supermarkets such as Wellcome and Market Place. The juice recipes are created with the help of a dietician and nutritionist and boast several options, from regular fruit to organic juices, to ones filled with vitamins that are as kind to your taste buds as they are to your overall health.
Genie Juicery
Born out of the kitchens of best friends Cara McIlroy and Melanie Barnish, Genie Juicery is a serious player in Hong Kong's health scene. As certified health coaches from New York's Institute for Integrative Nutrition, McIlroy and Barnish know a thing or two about what makes a solid (well, liquid) juice. The top pick here is the Green Dream. What it lacks in sweetness, it makes up for in health benefits. It's a mix of coconut water – great for hydration – with cucumber, celery, spinach and aloe vera, which are guaranteed to clear your skin and make your hair shine. Did we mention it's only 60 calories? Their flagship IFC store has since closed, but they're still delivering juice to your door.
Nood Food
With various outlets around the city, from Mong Kok to Quarry Bay, Nood Food is pretty much always close by to give you a boost during the day. Part of health and fitness mega-brand Pure, the professionals behind Nood Food are dedicated to targeting individuals’ specific needs, with drinks ranging from the Vitamin C-packed citrus and carrot juice for helping tired bodies to recharge, to the acai storm, which is filled with vitamins and antioxidants to help cleanse the body. All in all, there are around 40 juices in their impressive range, and we particularly love the Royal Flush, a bright red veggie-based drink chock-full of goodness. The drink blends together beetroot – awesome for flushing out unwanted toxins – carrot, celery, cucumber, lemon and turmeric. Altogether, it’s a winning hand.
Water Juicery
With delicious and refreshing juice recipes crafted by top chefs in France, you know you are in good hands with Water Juicery if you want to stay hydrated and feel good about it. This company delivers an array of cold-pressed, low-calorie juices made from fresh fruits and leafy greens right to your door. There are a variety of bundles to choose from that cater to various needs including digestive boosters and detoxifiers to immune system boosters and skin energisers. The selection of juices on offer consists of a range of standard flavours – think orange juice and watermelon juice – to more exciting offerings such as Pepper Volcano, with carrot and bell peppers to benefit the eyes, hair, and skin; and the Green-eyed monster, with apple, cucumber, bell pepper, kale, lemon, lime, parsley, and spinach for an immune system boost.
