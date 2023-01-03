Hong Kong
la vache black series blowout
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Black Sheep Restaurants returns with their annual Black Series: Blowout

Dine to your heart’s content with discounts at your favourite Black Sheep restaurants

Cherry Chan
If you’re still clinging onto the holidays and wishing you could indulge in decadent meals back-to-back, then look no further. Black Sheep Restaurants is returning with its Black Series: Blowout, where you’ll get to enjoy unbeatable value and offers on your meals from January 11 to 20.

fukuro black sheep blowout
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

During the 10 day period, you’ll find discounted prices on set menus at Black Sheep’s restaurants across town; from classic izakaya dishes at Fukuro and luxurious teppanyaki at Crown Super Deluxe during lunch and dinner to sumptuous steaks and sides at La Vache! and flavours of Tuscany at Associazone Chianti.

gelato messina cups
Photograph: Courtesy Gelato Messina

Got a hankering for something sweet? Visit Butter’s locations to receive a slice of cake or pie with every two slices purchased, or head to Gelato Messina’s locations and treat yourself to an extra scoop of gelato with every two scoops purchased from 3pm to closing time.

Associazone Chianti black sheep blowout
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Additionally, you’ll want to stay tuned to Black Sheep Restaurants’ Instagram, as they’ll be presenting Deals of the Day, with flash sales including 60 per cent discount on lamb chops by the kilo at Artemis & Apollo, a complementary plate of VFC wings at Chôm Chôm, buy-one-get-one offers at Hotal Colombo, and more. 

Find more details about Black Series: Blowout and book your tables on blackseries.com.hk.

