XYZ studio new location, lobby
Photograph: Courtesy XYZXYZ studio new location, lobby

XYZ has expanded their range of classes for their 10th anniversary

Expect more than just spinning in a dark room from now on

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
XYZ is most well-known for their fantastic indoor cycling classes, but since they’ve moved to a newer and larger venue in Central, the studio is now also expanding their fitness offerings to embrace a more holistic approach to wellness.

Visitors to XYZ are greeted with the motto ‘Embrace Everything You Are’ on their main stone wall – and this is the all-encompassing spirit that they’re bringing to their new classes as well. The Cave area will still serve as a dimly lit, energetic space for spinning, while the Mycelium will be used for body-toning and functional alignment sessions. Lastly, the Cocoon will be used for mindful movement classes as well as sound healing.

These new classes have officially launched in honour of XYZ’s 10th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, they have brought out a new Monthly Movement Pass at a recurring price of $2,299 per month. New joiners can also dip your toes in with a three-class trial pass for $500.

