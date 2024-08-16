Fitness and lifestyle brand Yoga Movement (YM) has taken Singapore by storm over the past 12 years with a total of 10 properties across the Lion City – and now they’re coming to our shores. Their brand-new 4,000-sq-ft location in H Queen’s is Yoga Movement’s first branch outside Singapore, and provides a space that blends yoga, community, and accessibility.

Done up in muted shades of leaf green, brick orange, and sand, YM Hong Kong boasts a large 34-mat practice room and a more intimate 16-mat room – both equipped with heat panels for hot yoga – a chill lobby lounge, a retail space, and very aesthetically pleasing changing rooms.

Every class type is designed to suit all levels and there are seven to choose from, namely the foundational Basics; the stretch-focused Slow Flow; the more dynamic Power Flow; Resistance, which includes working with ankle and wrist weights; HIIT Yoga; Zen, to relieve tension and blockages; and Hot Method.

Classes are available in packs of five, 10, 20, or 30 (ranging from $1,390 to $5,290), or for a drop-in rate of $300 per class. There is also the option for an all-access pass for unlimited classes – fees start at $2,100 for the first three months before being discounted, so the longer you stay, the less you pay. From now until the end of September, there will also be a special launch promotion where signing up for any class pack will get customers a $300 discount and an extra class for free.

