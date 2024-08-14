Pastry chef Grégoire Michaud’s artisanal bakery, Bakehouse, is one of Hong Kong’s most popular bakeries, constantly whipping up a variety of delectable baked goods that draw daily long queues outside its stores. Currently with five branches in the city – Wan Chai, Soho, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Stanley – the bakery chain is gearing up to open two new branches in New Territories! Here’s what we know about the upcoming openings so far.



When and where will Bakehouse open in New Territories?

Bakehouse will unveil its first New Territories takeaway shop at Citygate Outlets in Tung Chung during October, before opening a dine-in bakery-cafe at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin by January 2025.

What will be on Bakehouse’s Tung Chung and Sha Tin menus?

Bakehouse hasn’t announced what will be offered at its new locations, but Hongkongers can anticipate to enjoy the bakery’s signature items like flaky pastries, crusty bread loaves, and sourdough egg tarts.

What is Bakehouse and why is it popular?

Since opening in 2018, this artisanal bakery chain has continuously churned out quality baked goods that have sent locals and tourists into a frenzy. Bakehouse’s flagship location in Wan Chai operates as a bakery-cafe, with breakfast plates and casual dishes available for dine-in, whereas the Soho, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Stanley branches operate as takeaway shops.

