6 Must-try restaurants serving authentic, quality Spanish cuisine

Hong Kong is home to a plethora of international cuisine, including some world-class Spanish restaurants. But next time you’re looking for an authentic meal that captures the nuances of the country’s culinary traditions, look for the Spanish agency ICEX ‘Restaurants from Spain’ seal.

To be invited into the exclusive programme, restaurants must pass a rigorous certification process that recognises their ability to offer a genuine, high-quality experience of Spanish cuisine. The programme assesses each potential restaurant on specific criteria, including offering Spanish products with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status – such as Manchego cheese or Rioja wines – and at least one Spanish-speaking staff who can explain the restaurant’s concept and menu.

On November 10, top Spanish restaurants in Hong Kong will become the city’s first ‘Restaurants of Spain’ ambassadors at an official ceremony with the Consul-General of Spain, Miguel Aguirre de Cárcer, and the Deputy Consul-General and Senior Trade Commissioner, Cristina Teijelo. So get ready to indulge in a genuine Spanish feast at six of the city’s top Spanish restaurants.