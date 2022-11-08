Hong Kong
La Paloma
Photograph: Courtesy La Paloma Seafood paella

6 Must-try restaurants serving authentic, quality Spanish cuisine

Craving an authentic taste of Spain? Book a table at top Hong Kong restaurants promoting Spanish culinary traditions.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Consulate General of Spain
Hong Kong is home to a plethora of international cuisine, including some world-class Spanish restaurants. But next time you’re looking for an authentic meal that captures the nuances of the country’s culinary traditions, look for the Spanish agency ICEX ‘Restaurants from Spain’ seal.

To be invited into the exclusive programme, restaurants must pass a rigorous certification process that recognises their ability to offer a genuine, high-quality experience of Spanish cuisine. The programme assesses each potential restaurant on specific criteria, including offering Spanish products with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status – such as Manchego cheese or Rioja wines – and at least one Spanish-speaking staff who can explain the restaurant’s concept and menu.

On November 10, top Spanish restaurants in Hong Kong will become the city’s first ‘Restaurants of Spain’ ambassadors at an official ceremony with the Consul-General of Spain, Miguel Aguirre de Cárcer, and the Deputy Consul-General and Senior Trade Commissioner, Cristina Teijelo. So get ready to indulge in a genuine Spanish feast at six of the city’s top Spanish restaurants.

Agora
Photograph: Courtesy Agora

Agora

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Amidst upscale digs and an open kitchen located in Tai Kwun, Madrileño chef Antonio Oviedo pushes the envelope of Spanish gastronomy with a contemporary approach and lashings of history. To create an authentic experience, Oviedo pairs hard-to-find ingredients like percebes (gooseneck barnacles from Galicia) and merluza (hake from the Basque country) with crowd-pleasers like jamón Ibérico and carabineros. Don’t miss his modern spin on the Castilian candeal bread – served with the historic Verdial de Velez extra virgin olive oil from Málaga – or the bespoke ceramics and cutlery created by Spanish artisans.

Chueca
Photograph: Courtesy Cheuca

Chueca

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Sheung Wan

At Chueca, veteran chef Jordi Vallés is on a mission to bring a touch of his native Barcelona to Soho. Named for Madrid’s lively central district – and gastronomic heart – this bright, laidback restaurant offers a menu of popular dishes infused with classic ingredients like Ibérico ham and pork, Galician octopus, and carabineros. Book ahead to nab a high-top seat by the postcard window and watch the world go by over a decadent brunch. 

La Paloma
Photograph: Courtesy La Paloma

La Paloma

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Sai Ying Pun

Masterminded by Barcelona-born chef-owner Alex Fargas, this playful, red-hued Sheung Wan eatery is inspired by chiringuitos – casual beach shacks serving simple food and drink. Fargas stays true to his roots with tried-and-tested bites whipped up with traditional techniques – think tortillas (Spanish omelettes), huevos rotos (broken eggs with fries), and ‘bikini’ sandwiches, but throws a few curveballs with Bloody Oysters (oysters served with sherry Bloody Mary shots). Don’t sleep on the paellas – or the Flamenco brunch – and finish with a Crème Catalan or an orujo brandy.

Pica Pica
Photograph: Courtesy Pica Pica

Pica Pica

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Sheung Wan

Another bustling tapas bar on the fringes of Sheung Wan, Pica Pica offers a modern take on traditional Spanish fare. Amidst a lively, relaxed atmosphere and industrial-esque interiors, diners can feast on regional dishes such as seabass from the Canary Islands, paella-like Fideuà from Gandía, and Pintxos from the Basque region. Wash it all down with niche Spanish wines or the house sangria that’s been aged in old sherry barrels. 

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
Photograph: Courtesy Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Ying Pun

It may be housed in a vintage Hong Kong ping pong hall, but this go-to Sheung Wan spot has a decidedly Spanish flavour, thanks to its nod to the country’s ‘gintonic’ traditions. Ping Pong 129 stocks top-shelf gins – including Spanish classics like Xoriguer, Nordés, and Gin Mare– artisanal tonics, and curated garnishes to create truly decadent concoctions. Grab a bite from the menu of appropriately patriotic comfort food that includes tortillas, Padron peppers, and Txistorra al Jerez (Spanish sausage cooked with sherry).

22 Ships
Photograph: Courtesy 22 Ships

22 Ships

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Wan Chai

Under the direction of Agora’s chef Antonio Oviedo, the tiny but ever-so-popular 22 Ships in Wan Chai offers a sophisticated take on the classic tapas bars. Expect a menu of refined tapas – scallop escabeche, razor clams with fava beans and Ibérico ham – and mains laced with fresh Spanish ingredients like Rubia Gallega beef. The food pairs well with the homemade sangrias and cocktails laced with sherry or vermouth.

Learn more about the ICEX ‘Restaurants from Spain’ certification programme by visiting the official website.

