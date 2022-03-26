For decades, Hong Kong has been internationally known as one of the best examples of a city where East meets West. With its rich history as a strategic shipping port, our city has long been a melting pot of cultures, and nowhere else is this more apparent than in the food. A foodie city through and through, there is no shortage of dishes where the influences from opposite ends of the world can be seen. From piping hot macaroni soup to the delicate egg tart, here is a list of dishes that will get you the best of both worlds with each bite. By Yu An Su

