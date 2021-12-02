The best Christmas buffets and brunches in Hong Kong

To complement the boundless buffet offering at The Grand Buffet is the equally visit-worthy views that come with the meal. As the only 360-degree revolving restaurant in Hong Kong, perched on the 62nd floor of Hopewell Centre in Wan Chai, guests can enjoy a scrumptious Christmas feast with the shimmering carpet of lights of Hong Kong below. Dive into Christmas highlights including the seafood counter on ice (with Boston lobsters, brown crab, snow crab legs and more), terrine of foie gras, smoked salmon tartare taco, ama ebi tartare with caviar. On to the hot dishes, diners can indulge in honey glazed turkey, slow-roasted M5 wagyu, baked lobster in spicy cheese, and more. Famous for its a-la-minute buffet, where food is cooked tableside in small portions, the immersive experience is just as eye-opening for children as for adults. The Grand Buffet also features a range of unprecedented wine vending machines for guests to sample different vintages from around the world.

Price: Lunch starting at $538 per adult; Dinner at $888 per adult

Lunch: December 24, 26 & 27 (12:00pm to 2:30pm) at $558 per adult, $298 per child; December 25 at $588 per adult, $298 per child

Lunch: December 26 & 27 (3:15pm to 5:30pm) at $538 per adult, $298 per child

Dinner: December 24 & 25 (5:45pm to 8:00pm and 8:45pm to 11:00pm) and December 26 & 27 (6:30pm to 9:30pm) at $888 per adult, $498 per child

