Hong Kong
Nina Hotel Causeway Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Hotel Causeway Bay

The best Christmas buffets and brunches in Hong Kong

Eat your fill of festive feasts this holiday

Fontaine Cheng
Edited by
Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Dara Chau
Hong Kong does brunch and buffets pretty well if you ask us, and for the festive season, everything is taken up a notch to match the mega festivities taking place around townNot that any of you need another excuse to stuff your face during Christmas, but just in case, here are some of the best brunches or buffets to indulge in for the holidays in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Still shopping for Christmas? Don't forget to check out our Christmas gift guide and the most impressive hampers to send.

The Grand Buffet's 360-degree Christmas feast
Photograph: Courtesy The Grand Buffet

The Grand Buffet's 360-degree Christmas feast

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

To complement the boundless buffet offering at The Grand Buffet is the equally visit-worthy views that come with the meal. As the only 360-degree revolving restaurant in Hong Kong, perched on the 62nd floor of Hopewell Centre in Wan Chai, guests can enjoy a scrumptious Christmas feast with the shimmering carpet of lights of Hong Kong below. Dive into Christmas highlights including the seafood counter on ice (with Boston lobsters, brown crab, snow crab legs and more), terrine of foie gras, smoked salmon tartare taco, ama ebi tartare with caviar. On to the hot dishes, diners can indulge in honey glazed turkey, slow-roasted M5 wagyu, baked lobster in spicy cheese, and more. Famous for its a-la-minute buffet, where food is cooked tableside in small portions, the immersive experience is just as eye-opening for children as for adults. The Grand Buffet also features a range of unprecedented wine vending machines for guests to sample different vintages from around the world. 

Price: Lunch starting at $538 per adult; Dinner at $888 per adult

Lunch: December 24, 26 & 27 (12:00pm to 2:30pm) at $558 per adult, $298 per child; December 25 at $588 per adult, $298 per child 

Lunch: December 26 & 27 (3:15pm to 5:30pm) at $538 per adult, $298 per child 

Dinner: December 24 & 25 (5:45pm to 8:00pm and 8:45pm to 11:00pm) and December 26 & 27 (6:30pm to 9:30pm) at $888 per adult, $498 per child

Time Out in partnership with The Grand Buffet

Festive Brunch Buffet at Porterhouse Seafood & Steak
Photograph: Courtesy Porterhouse Seafood & Steak

Festive Brunch Buffet at Porterhouse Seafood & Steak

  • Restaurants
  • Lan Kwai Fong
  • price 4 of 4

Porterhouse already does a banging job when it comes to brunch buffets, so you can only imagine the extra bells and whistles the seafood and steakhouse will pull in for the holidays. The Festive brunch is the perfect surf-and-turf mash-up starting with a cold seafood station with Irish crab, freshly shucked oysters, Boston lobster, Canadian snow crab legs and then a carnivorous hot station with festive turkey, Sardinian suckling pig, roasted lamb rack, Wagyu D-rump steak and Holland pork belly. Toast to the holidays with unlimited Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne (+$338) or alcohol-free beverages (+$168).  

Price: $628 per adult; $314 per child 
Available: December 25 to 27 at 11.30am and 1.45pm

The Market's Christmas dinner buffet
Photograph: Courtesy The Market

The Market's Christmas dinner buffet

  • Restaurants
  • Buffet
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

A favourite buffet destination for the family all year round, The Market at Hotel Icon is adding a festive flourish to its offering for the holiday season. Apart from the tremendous array of local and international fare, find customary Christmas specials including roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, and apple and chestnut stuffing as well as desserts such as chocolate yule log cake, Christmas mince pie, pudding and panettone. Wash it all down with unlimited pours of sparkling wine as you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Price: $998 per adult; $638 per child
Available: December 24 to 26 at 5.30pm to 8pm; 8.30pm to 11pm

Bostonian Seafood & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Bostonian Seafood & Grill

Bostonian Seafood & Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Tucked away in The Langham on busy Canton Road is the intimate American steakhouse, Bostonian Seafood & Grill. This holiday, you can celebrate with the very best of Bostonian fine meat and sustainable seafood. Christmas brunch includes unlimited visits to the appetiser and salad stations; coastal-fresh chilled and grilled seafood including scallops, oysters, prawns; char-grilled steaks, smoked turkey with all the trimmings and a magnificent dessert spread. 

Price: $888 per adult; $588 per child; +$150 for unlimited prosecco; +$300 for Champagne 
Available: December 24 to 27 11am to 1.30pm; 2pm to 4.30pm 

The Pizza Project: Craving for Christmas Brunch
Photograph: Courtesy The Pizza Project

The Pizza Project: Craving for Christmas Brunch

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Central

Get into the yuletide spirit this year with the Craving for Christmas brunch at The Pizza Project. The meal kicks off with porchetta tonnata slathered in tuna mayo and Sicilian capers; milky-soft baked Tomino with speck ham, portobello, spinach and cranberry chutney; or the softest burrata. The main event is, of course, pizza. You can select either truffle gorgonzola with fior di latte, caramelised onions and fresh truffle shavings, smoked salmon and caviar and creamy ricotta; and the brunch favourite: breakfast carbonara with potato, pancetta, quail egg and maple syrup. Seal the deal with a dessert trio of tiramisu, panettone and Nutella pizza. 

Price: $188 per person
Available: November 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022

 

Christmas Champagne brunch at Sunset Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Grill

Christmas Champagne brunch at Sunset Grill

  • Hotels
  • Tung Chung

An opportune moment to break bread with our nearest and dearest, Sunset Grill is embracing the significance of the holiday with a Christmas Champagne brunch. Starting with a slew of sharing appetisers to whet the appetite like the towering seafood platter with Russian snow crab legs, Boston lobster and oysters; Australian steak tartare; Maryland sweet crab cake; and confit turkey salad with chicory. The meal continues with the main courses to be split between two, with Stockyard bone-in rib-eye; New Zealand lamb rack with shakshuka; turkey escalope; wild mushroom risotto; and pan-fried sea bass to choose from. Help yourself to all the desserts at the Christmas dessert bar with chestnut buche de noel, red velvet cake, blood orange panna cotta and of course mince pies to indulge in. 

Price: $888 per person; +$388 for free flow Veuve Clicquot, cocktails, beers and wine
Available: December 25

JW Café's Christmas buffet
Photograph: Courtesy JW Café

JW Café's Christmas buffet

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Admiralty

JW Café is offering an extravagant spread of international fare this Christmas. With live stations to watch chefs in action, you can delight in dishes including Boston lobster, red crab and prawn at the seafood station; hand-crafted sashimi, nigiri and sushi rolls at the sushi station; and roasted turkey, Australian M5 Wagyu beef and Wellington beef at the carving station. Plus, warm up with winter specials like the double-boiled fish maw soup with sea whelk and young coconut, braised South African abalone and fish maw and braised sea cucumber.

Price: $1,238 per adult; $868 per child (December 24); $1,098 per adult; $768 per child 
Available: December 24, 25 from 5.45pm to 8pm; 8.30pm to 10.30pm 

Zuma's festive weekend brunch
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma's festive weekend brunch

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

The festive edition of Zuma's signature weekend brunch will include a wide array of Japanese-style dishes such as Shogayaki chicken with dried apricot; spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, and Chilean seabass with green chilli ginger among other things. To complete the meal, Zuma will also have a festive-edition dessert platter featuring a molten chocolate cake and gingerbread pudding with toffee sauce. Santa’s Grotto will be open for the little ones throughout Christmas weekend but there will also be a very special guest appearance on the big day! As the day goes into night, Zuma's popular Yashoku night brunch will be extended to include Christmas Eve and you can expect plenty of Japanese inspired dishes along with free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne, sake and beers.

Price: Weekend brunch from $988 per person; Yashoku night brunch from $1,080
Available: Weekend brunch December 25 and 26 from 11am; Yashoku night brunch December 24 and 25 from 8.30pm

Nina Hotel's Christmas Seafood Bonanza
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Hotel Causeway Bay

Nina Hotel's Christmas Seafood Bonanza

  • Hotels
  • Tin Hau

Nina Hotel in Causeway Bay is throwing a Christmas Seafood Bonanza to ring in the holidays this year. Serving lavish season highlights, you can indulge in dishes such as Hokkaido snow crab fillet with mixed avocado salad, Irish oyster Kilpatrick, Alaskan white halibut with dill and Champagne sauce, and Boston lobster. To fill you with all the Christmas feels, and food, you'll also find a roast turkey with all the trimmings to tuck into. Save room for dessert and cocktails because the Christmas pudding, English rum fruit cake, white Christmas margarita and Christmas punch are just some of the sweets you won’t want to miss. 

Price: Lunch ($428 per adults, $348 per child/senior);  dinner ($638 per adult, $498 per child/senior)
Available: December 24 to 26 

