8 Relaxing tea houses to visit in Hong Kong

Basao’s chic and modern tea space, with in-house tea master on site, is a great spot for chilling and sipping on cha, but you can also buy them to take home. Purveyor of Asian teas, Basao’s collection comprises single-origin sourced and clean grown teas from around the region available as loose leaves or teabags.
Hong Kong has no shortage of cafes and coffee shops, but let’s not forget about the significance of tea in our culture, both as a lifestyle and an art form. The aroma of a freshly brewed cuppa can alleviate stress, giving you a sip of calmness any time of the day. Whether you’re looking to improve your general well-being or just a place to savour your beverage and relax, here are some of our favourite places to hit up for that perfect cuppa.
