Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tealosophy Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Tealosophy Hong Kong

8 Relaxing tea houses to visit in Hong Kong

Serene spots for a perfect cuppa

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Hong Kong has no shortage of cafes and coffee shops, but let’s not forget about the significance of tea in our culture, both as a lifestyle and an art form. The aroma of a freshly brewed cuppa can alleviate stress, giving you a sip of calmness any time of the day. Whether you’re looking to improve your general well-being or just a place to savour your beverage and relax, here are some of our favourite places to hit up for that perfect cuppa.

RECOMMENDED: Need something a little stronger? Hit up these 50 best bars in Hong Kong.

5 Best tea houses in Hong Kong

Basao Tea
Photograph: Cara Hung

Basao Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Wan Chai

Basao’s chic and modern tea space, with in-house tea master on site, is a great spot for chilling and sipping on cha, but you can also buy them to take home. Purveyor of Asian teas, Basao’s collection comprises single-origin sourced and clean grown teas from around the region available as loose leaves or teabags. 

Read more
Fortnum & Mason
Photograph: Courtesy Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

One of the most famous British brands in Hong Kong, Fortnum & Mason does England proud with a huge range of teas on offer. From historic house blends and single-origin caddies to herbal infusions and fruity blends, there’s plenty to try here. Sip on your favourite blend while enjoying an afternoon tea set, or pick up an assortment of teas and cookies at the retail shop.

Read more
Advertising
Green Ginkgo Tea
Photograph: Courtesy Green Ginkgo Tea

Green Ginkgo Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Admiralty

Green Ginkgo Tea (GGT) is a hand-brew tea bar founded with the vision of making tea as accessible and modern as coffee culture with a range of high-quality teas sourced from Japan, Taiwan, and China. Apart from unique hand-brewed tea drinks and tea products, including their exclusive craft fizzy tap tea, GGT also offers various artisanal seasonal treats. Products such as tea bags and loose leaf tea, premium tea sets, and special edition tea and teawares are available for purchase.

Read more
LockCha Tea House
Photograph: Courtesy LockCha Tea House

LockCha Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Central

LockCha Tea House sits inside the beautiful compound of Tai Kwun, so its location already gets bonus points from us. The tea house offers a blend of east and west, with classic Canton-style decor, a bar counter for patrons to watch the tea selection and brewing process, and an outdoor area for casual dining. LockCha serves a curation of over 100 teas and vegetarian dim sum, as well as their exclusive LockCha tea cocktails and tea beers. Guests can also browse through a multitude of quality tea merchandise sourced from around the globe, including Chinese tea, herbal tea, cold-brew tea, tea wares, tea publications, and tea clothing. LockCha also provides tea classes, making it a perfect destination for tea enthusiasts and those seeking an immersive cultural experience.

Read more
Advertising
MingCha Tea House
Photograph: Courtesy MingCha Tea House

MingCha Tea House

  • Things to do
  • Chai Wan

Want to impress your friends and families with your Chinese tea expertise? At MingCha Tea House, you can have as many tea tastings as you want for a fixed price, perfect for tea enthusiasts and culture vultures. By the end of this fun and interactive class, you can learn all about the stories and origins of different teas, as well as knowing how to brew a cup of tea like a pro. Don't forget to bring home a wonderful selection of authentic teas MingCha has on offer.

Read more
Plantation Tea Bar
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Plantation Tea Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Shek Tong Tsui

Plantation Tea Bar is a relaxing tea haven dedicated to Camellia sinensis, the Asian plant from which all tea is made. The tea bar features a beautiful 12-seat stone counter, where guests can try a monthly-changing tea-tasting menu led by tea masters. An a la carte menu with over 20 teas is also available for guests to order by the pot.

In addition, visitors can peruse an extensive range of specialty teas available for purchase at the retail counter, including signature teas such as Rice Scent Aged Puerh and Wild Purple Tea Buds. It is a perfect place to catch up with a few friends or enjoy some relaxing 'me' time.

Read more
Advertising
Tealosophy Tea Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Tealosophy Hong Kong

Tealosophy Tea Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Central

Those looking for a delightful matcha experience should pay a visit to Tealosophy Tea Bar. Located along the bustling Wyndham Street in Central, Tealosophy is a Japanese-style tea house with minimalist and modern decor that creates a relaxing atmosphere for customers to enjoy their teas. In addition, Tealosophy offers set menus, afternoon tea sets, as well as other tea-infused desserts. Various Japanese tea ceremony workshops are also regularly held.

Read more
Yu Teahouse
Photograph: Courtesy Yú Teahouse

Yu Teahouse

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Yu Teahouse aims to encourage both tea drinking and healthy living to heal the body and soul. The tea house makes its beverages with a carefully curated range of Chinese tea leaves, including but not limited to yun wu (cloud green tea), bai mu dan (white peony tea), dancong, and pu’er. Having studied the art of tea from a young age, the founder often hosts classes to promote the philosophy of tea through tea-making techniques.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.