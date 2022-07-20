Unusual mooncakes you should try for Mid-Autumn Festival 2022

When it comes to traditional Chinese festivals, Mid-Autumn Fest is one of the biggest, second only to Chinese New Year. And needless to say, no Mid-Autumn celebration is complete without a mooncake or 10. But a constant stream of lotus seed or egg custard mooncakes can be boring for the palate, so why not try these offbeat offerings for a change? From coffee and gin-infused mooncakes to ones filled with durian or even salmon, there’s something new for everyone to try.

