Unusual mooncakes you should try for Mid-Autumn Festival 2022

Frederic Blondeel
Here’s something for the chocoholics. Award-winning chocolatier Frederic Blondeel has given traditional mooncakes a sweet twist this year with handmade chocolate mooncakes! Made with a dark chocolate shell filled with creamy pralines and a layer of crispy feuillantine, the mooncakes are available in two flavours – mochi, which offers a chewy mochi centre to give the mooncake a playful texture, and hazelnut chocolate, which uses the brand’s signature hazelnut gianduja. It’s the perfect gift to share and enjoy with your family and friends this Mid-Autumn fest.
Where to buy: shopfredericblondeel.com.hk
Price: $335 per box of 4pc (10 percent discount for online orders before August 19; 20 percent discount for corporate orders (min. 50 boxes) before July 31)
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Frederic Blondeel