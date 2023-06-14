Best for: families who want to indulge in dim sum and other Cantonese dishes
(12-48 pax/private room; 70 pax/whole venue)
Chinese restaurants are popular for family gatherings and events due to their delicious dim sum and Chinese cuisine. For an upscale dining experience that serves quality and well-presented dim sum and other Cantonese dishes, head to Happy Valley at Hong Kong Cuisine 1983, led by executive Silas Li. They offer various seating options, including private rooms that accommodate larger groups and provide a more intimate setting for family affairs.