Hong Kong
3428 8342
Photograph: Courtesy Hutong

The best restaurants for group dining in Hong Kong

A big day calls for a big meal, here are all the best places to be

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
Are you planning a group gathering in Hong Kong but struggling to find a restaurant that can accommodate everyone? Don't worry; you've come to the right place! Hong Kong is well-known for its vibrant food scene, with a plethora of dining options that cater to all tastes and budgets. However, finding a restaurant that can accommodate large groups can be a daunting task. So, whether you're planning a family reunion, a corporate event, or a birthday celebration, here's a roundup of restaurants in Hong Kong that offer great food and the perfect ambience for your group gatherings.

Best Hong Kong restaurants for dining in groups

Hong Kong Cuisine 1983
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Cuisine 1983

Hong Kong Cuisine 1983

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Happy Valley

Best for: families who want to indulge in dim sum and other Cantonese dishes

(12-48 pax/private room; 70 pax/whole venue)  

Chinese restaurants are popular for family gatherings and events due to their delicious dim sum and Chinese cuisine. For an upscale dining experience that serves quality and well-presented dim sum and other Cantonese dishes, head to Happy Valley at Hong Kong Cuisine 1983, led by executive Silas Li. They offer various seating options, including private rooms that accommodate larger groups and provide a more intimate setting for family affairs.

Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

Best for: birthday celebrations with friends 

(6 pax; 6-14 guests for private dining; up to 300 guests for private events) 

Zuma Hong Kong is renowned for its epic boozy night brunches, which offer a delightful combination of delectable food, free-flowing drinks, and a lively atmosphere. These brunches are typically held on weekends and feature an extensive menu of Japanese-inspired dishes, such as sushi, sashimi, robata-grilled meats, and more. It's an excellent spot for those seeking a fun and indulgent night out with friends, particularly for special occasions. While online booking is available for groups of six or more, the a la carte menu is the only option. If you're planning to experience their epic brunch, contact the venue directly to make your reservation.

Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Best for: those who want to dress up and enjoy an elegant atmosphere

(4-12 pax; private events are available upon request)  

Dining at the newly revived The Magistracy in Tai Kwun is an immersive experience. Book a table here if you and your friends want to dress up and enjoy a lavish dinner set in an elegant decor. The ambience will transport you to a different era somewhere in Europe. Helmed by Matthew Kirkley, Magistracy Dining Room serves European cuisine inspired by timeless London restaurants. You can expect crisp white cloth table linens, candelabras, and elegant white crockery. The place exudes a romantic charm, perfect for intimate date nights and celebrations. They also have a Botanical Garden space where guests can sip on quality gin and tonics.

Tung Po Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Helen Ho

Tung Po Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Best for: those looking for an epic dai pai dong experience 

(up to 12 pax; call the venue for more guests) 

Tung Po Kitchen, known for its no-frills and energetic dai pai dong experience, has recently relocated to its new home in Wan Chai. A meal here is guaranteed to be memorable, especially because of its jovial owner, Robby Cheung, who entertains customers by moonwalking while taking orders, teaching them how to open bottles with a chopstick, or performing other fun theatrical antics. Indulge in hearty Cantonese dai pai dong fare and wash it down with beers served in 'battle bowls'. Reservations are highly recommended.

Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant

Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Hot pot
  • Hong Kong Island
  • price 2 of 4

Best for: groups looking to enjoy a retro-themed hot pot dining 

(up to 12 pax; call the venue for more guests) 

Although hot pot is often enjoyed during the colder winter months, it can be consumed any season, and there's really no reason to stop you from digging into steaming pots of broth filled with bits of meat, seafood, and vegetables with your friends. For a memorable hot pot experience, book a table at Lau Haa, a retro-themed restaurant that will transport you back to old Hong Kong. Enjoy Hong Kong-style dishes like Huadiao-braised chicken and dip handmade meatballs, fresh shrimp paste, and other morsels in any of their 20 soup bases. 

Crown Super Deluxe
Photograph: Courtesy Crown Super Deluxe

Crown Super Deluxe

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Best for: groups looking for a lavish teppanyaki affair  

(4-6 pax; 8-17 guests/private room) 

If you’re looking to have a fun night watching talented teppanyaki chefs in action, head to Crown Super Deluxe, a 60s Tokyo-inspired teppanyaki place. Grab a seat around the teppan grills and enjoy the show as the chefs skillfully grill your food. The restaurant offers three set menus filled with seafood, vegetables, and meat dishes, as well as a la carte options. To complete the experience, end your dinner at their whisky lounge with some quality highballs or drams of your favourite whisky. On some nights, you can enjoy fun readings and be entertained by psychic entertainer and hypnotist Stuart Palm.

Hutong
Photograph: Courtesy Hutong

Hutong

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Best for: groups looking to indulge in peking duck paired with harbour views 

(4-8 pax; up to 12-30 guests in the private dining rooms) 

Unlike most venues on Hong Kong Island, Tsim Sha Tsui offers bigger dining spaces. And if you're looking to savour Chinese cuisine amidst stunning harbour views, Hutong is one of the best places to book. Designed to transport you into the world of old Peking (now known as Beijing), the venue is complete with intricately handcrafted wood panels and doors, a wonderful display of glowing red silk lanterns on its infinity wall, a traditional wishing tree, and a spacious main dining room with desirable views of the Hong Kong harbour and skyline. Guests can sample signature dishes like Red Lantern crispy soft-shell crab, flaming Peking duck, dim sum, and more.

Grand Majestic Sichuan
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Majestic Sichuan

Grand Majestic Sichuan

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Best for: savouring Sichuan cuisine in an opulent setting 

(8 pax; private room available upon request) 

Craving for tongue-tingling Sichuan cuisine with your loved ones? Book a table or a private room for your gatherings and enjoy the swanky supper club interior of Grand Majestic Sichuan, complete with nostalgic glamour such as velvet booths, plush carpets, and gorgeous wallpaper. But the real star of the show is the kitchen, helmed by head chef Robert Wong, who impresses with fiery dishes, some with tableside service, making for an unforgettable dining experience at Grand Majestic Sichuan.

Whisk
Photograph: Courtesy Whisk

Whisk

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Best for: à la minute private dining experience

(6-12 pax; with private room for omakase dining experience) 

Whisk is The Mira Hong Kong's French-Japanese restaurant, led by the talented young chef William Lau, who adds creative touches to their offerings. The best experience for a group is to reserve a table inside the private dining room, where chef Lau prepares your food à la minute right at your dining table. The restaurant is best for intimate gatherings with close friends who appreciate quality food and interacting with the chef.

Vista
Photograph: Courtesy Vista

Vista

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Best for: parties who want to enjoy a meal with an awe-inspiring view

(4-8 pax; up to 12-30 guests in the private dining rooms; up to 140 seated guests and 320 standing for private events) 

Another venue from the Aqua Restaurant Group, Vista, is an Italian restaurant that took over Aqua's former picturesque spot at One Peking in Tsim Sha Tsui. Book a table at the two-story penthouse and enjoy hearty dishes while overlooking the beautiful harbour. The restaurant offers dishes like Venetian Cicchetti, handcrafted pasta and pizzas, risotto, grilled seafood, and more. Guests can also sample a range of classic Italian cocktails, including contemporary drinks from their Eight Shades of Red menu upstairs at Vista Bar

Olive Leaf
Photograph: Courtesy Olive Leaf

Olive Leaf

  • Restaurants
  • Lamma Island

Best for: groups looking for hidden dining experiences outside of the city

(Up to 8 pax; contact 9723 0459 on whatsapp for more seatings and private events) 

Escape the concrete jungle and explore Hong Kong's rural side. Olive Leaf is a private kitchen that can only be reached by riding a sampan from Aberdeen pier. It's a bit off the beaten path, but dining amidst lush greens and a rustic countryside atmosphere is definitely a memorable experience that you don't normally have in Hong Kong. The location focuses on vegan Middle Eastern cuisine led by chef Ayelet Idan. They also offer cooking classes where you can learn how to make delicious vegan food in lush surroundings.

Harbourside
Photograph: TA

Harbourside

  • Restaurants
  • Buffet
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Best for: immersive buffet experience amidst harbour views

(4-8 pax; for 9 or more guests contact the venue) 

The newly opened Harbourside at the legendary Regent Hong Kong hotel provides a sumptuous spread amidst breathtaking harbour views. Dine while overlooking the magnificent harbour and indulge in freshly made dishes during lunch and dinner buffet featuring Asian and Western cuisine. The raw and seafood station presents sushi, sashimi, fresh and juicy crustaceans, shrimps, and meaty crabs. The carving and cooked food station offers US Tomahawk steak, roasted Hokkaido pork belly, and other made-to-order dishes. Treat yourself to indulgent sweets at the dessert station, where they can grab cakes, cookies, madeleines, and more. The restaurant opens their reservations three months in advance. It's a popular spot, so make sure to book ahead.

The Dining Room, Rosewood
Photograph: TA

The Dining Room, Rosewood

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Best for: an upscale yet relaxed Italian dining experience

(up to 10 pax) 

The Dining Room is a 70-seater Italian restaurant inside Rosewood Hong Kong's casual Italian restaurant BluHouse. Both venues are helmed by chef Giovanni Galeota who whips up hearty Italian dishes behind the kitchen. In contrast to Bluhouse, The Dining Room adds an upscale approach to your experience, complemented by excellent wines from their extensive cellar. Book the table with your friends near the open kitchen to see the magic that goes on behind each sumptuous dish, which includes tagliolini topped with bluefin otoro and akami tuna or 'salsa verde' risotto topped with roasted veal tongue and sweet Pecorino cheese.

Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant

Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

Best for: adventurous groups looking to dine by the seaside

(up 10 or more) 

Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant in Sai Kung is the perfect destination for the summer months when you want to soak up the sun and dine by the seaside. Often visited by throngs of people coming from junk boats or hikes, this family-run seafood restaurant has been operating since 1999. Here, you'll get the freshest seafood caught daily by local fishermen, which makes the trip all the more worthwhile. Enjoy seafood plates of deep-fried squid, calamari, curry crab, steamed or fried lobsters, prawns, and clams. You may also choose from any of the live fish available at the restaurant's tank and have it freshly cooked in the kitchen. If you need a ride to get to the venue, you may call to reserve a speedboat pick-up.

More dining experiences

