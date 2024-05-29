Enjoy crisp Cava at top Spanish restaurants in Hong Kong this season

Sparkling wines are a great choice to pair with food, and the Spanish sparkling gem, Cava, is the perfect accompaniment to authentic Spanish dishes. Cava is a meticulously crafted Spanish wine created using a traditional winemaking method that includes secondary fermentation inside each bottle. This crisp sparkling wine has since emerged as the most widely exported sparkling wine with a Spanish Designation of Origin, mostly produced in Catalunya, but can also be found in other Spanish regions.

This season, enjoy the aromatic and fruity Cava at the city’s top Spanish restaurants that have been recognised with a Spain Certification. The certification is a programme that acknowledges Spanish dining establishments worldwide for their commitment to serving genuine cuisine made using the finest produce from Spain. Newly certified venues in Hong Kong include Bàrbar, Bayfare Social, La Rambla by Catalunya, and Majo Tapas & Bar.

Now you know where to go for authentic Spanish cuisine paired with crisp Cava. Read on to know more about these restaurants.