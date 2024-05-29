Hong Kong
Trade Commission, Consulate General of Spain
Photograph: Courtesy Trade Commission, Consulate General of Spain

Enjoy crisp Cava at top Spanish restaurants in Hong Kong this season

Get ready for an authentic Spanish feast paired with premium wine

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Trade Commission, Consulate General of Spain
Sparkling wines are a great choice to pair with food, and the Spanish sparkling gem, Cava, is the perfect accompaniment to authentic Spanish dishes. Cava is a meticulously crafted Spanish wine created using a traditional winemaking method that includes secondary fermentation inside each bottle. This crisp sparkling wine has since emerged as the most widely exported sparkling wine with a Spanish Designation of Origin, mostly produced in Catalunya, but can also be found in other Spanish regions.

This season, enjoy the aromatic and fruity Cava at the city’s top Spanish restaurants that have been recognised with a Spain Certification. The certification is a programme that acknowledges Spanish dining establishments worldwide for their commitment to serving genuine cuisine made using the finest produce from Spain. Newly certified venues in Hong Kong include Bàrbar, Bayfare Social, La Rambla by Catalunya, and Majo Tapas & Bar.

Now you know where to go for authentic Spanish cuisine paired with crisp Cava. Read on to know more about these restaurants.

Bàrbar
Photograph: Courtesy Bàrbar

Bàrbar

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Wan Chai

Head to Ship Street in Wan Chai and dig into a variety of delicious Spanish tapas at Bàrbar. This tapas and wine bar crafts playful yet authentic variations of tapas, including Teruel ham, croquettes, Spanish potato tortilla, rusa salad, and more. Besides Cava, Bàrbar also serves up a diverse range of wines, gins, and sherries.

Bayfare Social
Photograph: Courtesy Bayfare Social

Bayfare Social

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Helmed by Spanish chef de cuisine Jorge Vera Gutiérrez, Bayfare Social is a tapas-inspired gastro market nestled within Rosewood Hong Kong. Boasting an elegant indoor seating area and a charming outdoor terrace that overlooks Victoria Harbour, this dining establishment boasts various interactive food counters that serve an extensive selection  of hearty Spanish fare such as paella and seafood dishes. Bayfare Social is also the perfect spot for casual social gatherings and sundown drinks, where patrons can enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria or the Spanish draft beer, caña.

La Rambla by Catalunya
Photograph: Courtesy La Rambla by Catalunya

La Rambla by Catalunya

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Central

Named after the renowned boulevard in Barcelona, this IFC dining establishment celebrates Catalan cuisine in a modern interior adorned with velvet green booths and rattan chairs. Its outdoor terrace offers lounge seating and sweeping views of the harbour, making it an ideal al fresco destination for leisurely afternoons and sunset cocktails. The restaurant is led by Netflix celebrity chef Rafa Gil, who masterfully infuses Asian-inspired flavours into classic Catalan dishes.

Majo Tapas Paella Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Majo Tapas & Bar

Majo Tapas Paella Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Soho

With striking blue French doors that catch the eye, Majo Tapas & Bar in Soho has both indoor and al fresco dining spaces in a blend of rustic and modern design – but more importantly, is a pet-friendly bodega-inspired joint. Savour an array of creative and enticing Spanish dishes, such as tapas, Spanish hams, cold cuts, sharing dishes, and six variations of paella. If you visit on the weekend, don’t miss their delectable brunch with free-flow options of Cava, gin and tonic, and sangria.  

Visit the official website to learn more about this official certification and see the full list of restaurants under the Spain Certification Programme.

