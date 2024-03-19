Time Out says

As of 2022, Black Sheep Restaurants has been revitalising The Magistracy within Tai Kwun, transforming it into a dynamic dining destination in a three staged project, with British-inspired restaurant Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden, as the group's first stage. The century-old proclaimed monument is set to enter its second phase, with the anticipated debut of Prince and the Peacock. The new venue is a lavish Indian restaurant that showcases the colonial period of India and its princely states – regions within India governed by a sovereign monarchy in alliance with the British Raj. Find more details about Prince and the Peacock here.